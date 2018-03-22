By

Want Yamaha Power? Jump Onboard!

The “Key to Reliability” Sales Event Ends Soon

by Amy Lignor

Yes, there are only two weeks left before Yamaha’s incredible sales event comes to a close. As March moves forward, consumers need to jump on board in order to get a great deal on Yamaha Power before the busy boating season kicks off!

Yamaha Marine Group has held their “Key to Reliability” sales event for the first quarter of 2018, offering consumers two great incentives that build in additional value with the purchase of a new, select eligible Yamaha outboard.

Customers have been thrilled with the event, especially seeing as that they are given two options to increase the value of their purchase of some of Yamaha’s most popular four-stroke outboards. Diving headfirst into this promotion that applies to new, select eligible Yamaha 2.5 to 300 horsepower four-stroke outboards, the purchasing consumer is being provided with a choice of either five years of warranty protection (three years of Yamaha Limited Warranty Coverage along with an additional two-year Yamaha Extended Service or Y.E.S. plan); OR a credit of up to $1,500 based on MSRP toward the purchase of goods and/or services available at the authorized participating Yamaha Outboard dealer that sold the outboard at no extra cost to the purchasing consumer.

It’s not a surprise that consumers raced to their authorized dealer to take advantage of this event throughout January and February. After all, Yamaha is a name people respect. With products marketed throughout the United States and around the world, Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Georgia, supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training, and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products. They consistently strive and prove to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. In fact, Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s Customer Satisfaction Index (C.S.I.) Award every year since its inception.

Thus, when this awesome event began on January 1st, participating Yamaha outboard dealers were bombarded for a complete list of eligible outboards. These are the consumers who made sure that the beginning of 2018 was one very Happy New Year for them. And you still have time! March 31st is coming – the date that the “Key to Reliability” sales event ends – so make sure YOU get in on this deal that will, literally, blow you out of the water!

Visit YamahaOutboards.com and head to your authorized dealer today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com