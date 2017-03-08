By

Warm up for boating season at the Northwest Sportshow®

By Craig Lamb

Ice-out season is coming soon, and that means boat show season is winding down. If you are looking for a new boat, or just need a cure to break the winter chill, there is a show like none other happening in Minneapolis.

It’s the Northwest Sportshow®, March 23-26, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. A spring tradition for 84 years, the show is the best place to find everything you and your family need to gear up for outdoor adventures.

You’ll find once-a-year deals on RVs, fishing tackle, marine electronics, hunting gear, and even vacation packages. The most exciting thing you’ll find are boats by the hundreds!

Come visit Skeeter Boats at Booth 1501. On display will be the latest models, including the all-new Solera™ 189. This family friendly rig looks good and fishes great. Custom built and loaded with standard features, the Solera 189 enjoys abundant storage and a wide-open interior. The Solera 189 is the new standard for a fishable, family friendly boat. Whether pulling the kids around the lake or jigging for walleyes, the Solera 189 is the perfect balance of fish and fun.

If you are looking for a serious multi-species rig loaded with standard features, then come check out the WX Series Deep-V boats. These models are built for the big, open waters of Midwest lakes where gusty winds and choppy water are the norm. Deep, open cabins, wide beams, and abundant storage make the WX Series Deep V boats the top choice of walleye tournament anglers.

Lowrance® fishfinders and graphs are standard on many Skeeter boats. Anyone looking to learn shortcuts and tips on how to use Lowrance® electronics have a special opportunity at the show.

Marine Electronics University, sponsored by Lowrance®, provides hands-on workshops taught by experts. Topics focus on the new Lowrance® HDS® GEN3 Touch units. Sessions will cover all the basics and more. You can get instructions on everything from routine setup and product use, to news about leading technologies like CHIRP sonar and Insight Genesis® Mapping.

Show hours are: 1-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 23; 11 a.m.-9 p.m on Friday the 24th; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday the 25th; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday the 26th. The address is 1301 2nd Ave. South, Minneapolis.

In the meantime, get your boat show fix at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise to wear to the shows. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com