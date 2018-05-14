We Dare to Care Foundation 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, May 19

Date: May 19, 2018

Time: 7:30 am

Join the We Dare to Care Foundation Charity Golf Tournament! Presented by: City of St. Cloud Public Services Department Start your day with this golf scramble, it’s a fun and easy game that anyone can play. Whether you are an avid golfer or have never played before you will have a great time! Price includes: 18-holes of golf, range balls, riding cart, lunch, 2- drink tixs Includes, prize for closest to pin, and prize for longest drive. Individual players will be paired with others to form a foursome team.

All proceeds will benefit the We Dare To Care Foundation.

Venue

Royal St. Cloud Golf Links

5310 Michigan Avenue

St Cloud, FL 34769

For more information on the course visit: http://www.royalstcloudgolflinks.com/.