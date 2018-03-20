By

Welcome to Paradise

“Where Urban Amenities Meet Small Town Living!”

by Amy Lignor

People have a variety of locations across the globe they refer to as paradise, but when it comes to Sarasota, Florida, that is the one nickname for the city that actually stuck. With their motto being, “Where Urban Amenities Meet Small Town Living,” Sarasota is a city renowned for its cultural and environmental amenities, beaches, resorts, and shopping. And if you are that person looking for true fun in the sun, it is also one location out there that provides both in abundance.

Waves of enjoyment can be found here – whether you wish to soak up the sun while strolling or resting on Sarasota’s white-sand beaches, or treating yourself to diverse dining, arts and culture, museums and aquariums, or even shopping in a variety of unique shopping districts.

Recently publishing their “Summer 2018” guide, Sarasota has put together a calendar that lists all types of events families can plan on viewing and participating in this year. Not only can you still say hello to a manatee before heading off to explore a local farmers market, but you will also be able to get in some golf and even hop on a boat ride though some of the most wild and untamed parts of Florida. As you gear up to make your vacation plans, check out just some of the fun you’ll have if choosing to head to Sarasota.

The season kicks off on May 5th at the 46th annual Siesta Key Sand Sculpture Contest, held near the Siesta Key Public Beach Pavilion. As the month moves forward, the car fanatic can be a part of the Skyway Corvette Club’s 22nd annual Corvettes on the Circle, where 200 pristine Class Corvettes from each generation can be viewed.

The annual Venice Seafood Festival takes place at Centennial Park, and for the sports enthusiasts, the 88th annual Sarasota Tarpon Tournament kick-off party takes place at the White Buffalo Saloon, with the “World’s Oldest Tarpon Tournament” then running from May 12th through June 17th for juniors, adults, men and women.

When it comes to music, the Sarasota Orchestra’s signature summer kickoff is a uniquely-staged annual Outdoor Pops Concert; and for even more music that involves a Great Outdoors twist, you can head to Selby Gardens for a live music and performance series.

It is also a whole lot of fun to spend your Memorial Day Weekend in Sarasota at the Lakewood Ranch where the pre-Memorial Day “Tribute to Heroes” parade takes place. A list of events follow for the honored weekend from a blues festival to the Downtown Sarasota Memorial Day Parade. But May is just the beginning…

June arrives with the start of Sarasota Restaurant Week. With 60+ restaurants offering multi-course lunches and dinners, this festival is an excellent way to explore Sarasota by mouth.

Until the 24th of June, the Sarasota Music Festival takes place and gathers rising stars, including serious students and young professional musicians from across the nation for an intensive and intimate series of master classes and performances.

Mote Marine celebrates World Oceans Day on June 8th with their annual family festival featuring interactive, educational entertainment that focuses on ocean conservation. And Mote even ends the month with Shark Days, a whole week of “jaw-some” fun for the entire family.

Downtown Sarasota’s signature summer event is the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival, and will kick off on June 23rd and continue until the grand finale on July 4th. Not only is there the one big race, but other events include golf tournaments, car shows, fishing tournaments, the “Boats on Main” block party held downtown and a whole lot more.

In July, when the fireworks have been released, the Myakka River Kayak Festival takes place. And on July 20-21, Christmas returns and an annual summer blowout sale is hosted by local merchants.

Throughout the end of July and the month of August, everything you could possibly love has a place on the Sarasota Events Calendar. From a Slam Fishing Tournament to a ballroom dancing championship – there’s even a Pioneer Days Festival for the kids where they can enjoy cardboard boat races, a parade and shipwreck party, as well as historical tours for the family.

With so much to see, it is clear Sarasota is the perfect paradise.

To receive your guide, as well as other information to help put your visit to Sarasota together head to, https://www.visitsarasota.com/

