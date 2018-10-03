By

What do “Fishing Guides” Look for When Buying a Boat?

By Capt. Ted Lund

When you make a living on the water, nothing is more important than finding the right boat. But what do professional guides and fishermen look for when building and purchasing a new boat? We had a chance to catch up with Central Florida fishing guide Alex Gorichky (www.locallinescharters.com; 321-480-3255) to find out what he looks for in a hardcore fishing machine. Gorichky spends more than 200 days a year guiding along Florida’s Space Coast for targeting trout, redfish, tarpon, and snook, as well as pelagic species like king mackerel and red snapper.

“The number one thing you should look for is quality construction,” says Gorichky, who spent ten years building spacecraft and America’s Space Shuttle for NASA during the heydays of Kennedy Space Center. “If you want something that’s going to hold up, you want to make sure that the boat is made of all composite materials and the highest quality gel-coat. This helps ensure that there is no rot; decks don’t get soft over the years, and you don’t fall victim to delamination on the hull or the deck regardless of how hard or how much you use your boat.”

The next thing he looks at is the quality of the components.

“You really don’t want to go with a company that skimps on things like hardware or rigging,” says Gorichky. “I look for all stainless cleats and hardware; I also have eschewed traditional lighting products and opted for the more modern and power -saving LED for running lights as well as deck and underwater lighting.”

In addition, Gorichky favors simplicity. “Bells and whistles are nice,” says the guide. “But what you really want is a boat that is going to perform when, where and how you want it to.”

Lastly, Gorichky looks for a boat company that stands behind their products with excellent warranties, service and are dedicated to customer satisfaction.

“If the company believes in their product, they don’t have a problem standing behind it,” says Gorichky. “And that’s important when your livelihood and your family’s future depend on being able to work day in, day out.”

One such boat that meets the demands of a serious fishing guide is the DLV series from Carolina Skiff. The DLV Series is one of the most popular Carolina Skiff models for consumers and guides.

” With Carolina Skiff, durability has been the foundation of our boats and company. Many Captains and guides have chosen Carolina Skiff as the boat to earn their living as professional anglers. Carolina Skiff meets their needs and demands for manufacturing a durable, affordable and reliable boat. We are certain at Carolina Skiff we have the perfect boat to meet the needs of all anglers regardless of their experience level.” Robert Sass, National Sales Manager from Carolina Skiff.

Offered in five sizes ranging from 17- to 25 feet in length, the DLV series from Carolina Skiff fits the bill. Earning a reputation as being a workhorse in the marine industry, the DLV series offers everything a professional waterman looks for in a boat: all-composite construction, the best materials and rigging, and simplicity, all backed by Carolina Skiff’s industry-leading 5-year limited warranty against delamination or other manufacturer defects.

Standard features (depending on model) include a standard console with binnacle controls and wiring harness, a console cushion set, full instrumentation, and lockable access door as well as a removable windshield and stainless- steel grab rail. The front casting deck features an anchor locker and lockable starboard hatches, and the rear deck includes jump seats, a live-well, and fuel storage options. Other standard features include all-stainless hardware, bilge pumps, LED bow and stern lights, a rigid rub rail with chrome insert, premium gel-coat (available in a wide range of colors) and a swim platform.

Don’t want a barebones boat? No problem. The DLV Series comes with a host of optional upgrades throughout its range, including optional stainless side rails, front and rear deck padded swivel seats, a 12/24v trolling motor system, bow cushions and more. Other possible upgrades include a console baitwell with recirculation system and LED lighting, raw water washdown, and composite or stainless -steel Smart Tabs. The only limit to the possibilities are your imagination and budget. By using the Carolina Skiff “Build A Boat” option on their website, you can select the DLV models and options to best meet your own needs!

If the DLV and other offerings from Carolina Skiff meet the exacting standards of professional fishing guides, won’t they work for you?

For more information on the DLV or the entire family of Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser boats, visit www.carolinaskiff.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com