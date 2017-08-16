By

What to Bring on a Chartered Fishing Trip

By Craig Lamb

You’ve booked a fishing trip with Home Run Charters & Lodge. With the most important detail checked off the list, what should you pack?

Next on the list is a game on attitude! The captain and mates will be game on when you step aboard. You are about to embark on a bucket list fishing trip of a lifetime and at one of the most fertile saltwater fishing destinations in the world. So bring it on!

Here is a list of gear and clothing suggested by those captains, whose years of experience can make your trip more comfortable and ultimately, more enjoyable.

Clothes

Today’s clothing has become as high-tech as your favorite electronic devices. High-tech clothing is no exception. Shirts, shorts, pants, outerwear and even hats are designed to be stylish while adding functional features. A shirt is more than a shirt.

The fabric in most quality fishing garments is designed for sun protection, too. The Ultraviolet Protection Factor, or UPF, is the rating system used for apparel. It’s similar to SPF (Sun Protection Factor), the rating system used for sunscreen products.

SPF pertains only to a sunscreen’s effectiveness against ultraviolet B light. UPF gauges a fabric’s effectiveness against both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) light, the most harmful rays. Those are what you encounter while at sea.

When you shop, things are relatively simple: Look for a higher UPF rating number in order to get better sun protection. Find UPF ratings on the hangtags attached to the garments.

Most Home Run Charters days begin at 6 a.m. and can run 12 hours or more even overnight. It’s a long way back to the marina, in other words, and layering is a good idea. Depending on the duration of your trip and time of year, it’s wise to pack a performance hoodie or outer garment to layer over your tech shirts. Peeling it off (or putting it back on) as temperatures warm or cool are the advantages.

Footwear

Think beach trip and what comes to mind is t-shirt, shorts and flip flops. That might be perfect for a Kenny Chesney concert. But you need solid footing when fighting a deep charging yellowfin tuna in rolling seas, or while bracing against the freight train run of a redfish in the marsh.

Choose boat shoes or footwear with a closed toe to prevent foot injuries while on board. A comfortable insole and outsole capable of gripping a wet deck are a must.

And bring those flip flips! You can slip on those after returning to the dock, when it’s time to kick back and relax.

Rainwear

A rain suit is designed to wear only in the rain, right? Wrong! Rainwear can be multifunctional, covering a couple of jobs in one, to make packing more efficient.

A light- or-medium weight rain suit can be worn to keep dry on the run from the marina out to the fishing areas. Rain gear also can be layered over lightweight clothing and function like a wind-breaker jacket. And, well, when it starts raining, you have your rain gear ready to wear.

Bagging it up

What to do with all the above gear? Like the high-tech clothing, storage systems and duffel bags are equally as functional. A waterproof boat bag can handle the job. A one-size-fits all bag is the best choice. Everything fits into the same bag to make it easier to keep up with things.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com