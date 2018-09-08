By

Whitetail “Grunt” Calls: Speaking the Language of the Buck

By Amy Lignor

It’s amazing how many hunters don’t use a whitetail “grunt” calls nowadays. Many hunters are still under the impression that silence is a necessary virtue within the woods. Fact is, when it’s the right time and used correctly, a “grunt” call could mean the difference between a successful hunt and heading home empty-handed.

Many experts will state that the “grunt” calls are the most important innovation under $15 in the history of whitetail hunting. They further believe that by improving their technique with “grunt” calls, hunters will bag at least a couple of bucks this season, and one of them might even have that ultimate rack.

As with anything in this world, the use of grunt calling on a whitetail hunt has a list of “do’s & don’ts” that everybody should learn. When it comes to the “do’s,” calling repeatedly is a good one to learn. In various areas in early to mid-October, it will help to blow half-a-dozen moderately loud grunts every 20 to 30 minutes. If archery hunting, this should be done while in a draw or on a ridge where deer are moving between bedding and feeding areas. You should also grunt periodically from a stand near a bedding area, seeing as that your calls may just cause the deer to sneak a bit closer to investigate.

Out-of-range bucks are also good to grunt at. Although blind calling can work, a grunt call really excels for the hunter when a buck has been spotted. Grunt at every buck you see that is slipping by out of range because if one hears you, chances are high they will at least stop and look your way. After halting, a buck will continue on his way, so sitting there quietly is not the right path to take. By grunting more, and louder in volume, it’s a possibility the buck will look your way once more and give you the time to take aim.

Also know that different time periods during the season call for different techniques. From around November 5th to the peak of the rut, creating estrous-doe bleats with a can-type call is known to have young bucks racing in. At the peak of the rut, when bucks are on the prowl, the hunter should then blow loud, choppy grunts every 30 minutes or so, allowing for the buck to come over to check out what he thinks is a rival trailing a doe. When the post-rut sets in, heading back to the bedding areas and paths that lead to food sources, is the time to tone down your grunts. After all, a tired buck will have no desire to investigate a loud call once the rut has come to a close.

The “don’t” side of this list comprises only a few rules, but ones that should never be forgotten. Never blind call near crops, especially early in the pre-rut. Deer are coming to feed in the afternoon already, which means it’s not necessary to attract them. And excessively calling where animals already congregate may blow your hiding place quickly. In addition, don’t over-worry about the tone of your grunt in October or December. During the rut, however, a throaty, deep-pitched call appeals to the older bucks.

In the end, don’t be afraid to grunt loud enough to claim a buck’s attention, especially on the windy days, but grunting when a buck is within 75 yards, or already on the approach will cause the deer to become suspicious. When it comes to all aspects of hunting, bring life and excitement into it. That rings true for the “grunt” calls as well. Keeping a monotone, blowing three or four soft grunts every hour, will most likely never call in a deer. But if you vary the volume, your luck will turn good.

Take your time to learn how to use the above mentioned Grunt Calls of the 2018/2019 season, Then, have the best season imaginable. “Grunt” calls are great, but make sure to always keep an eye on your downwind side as well. After all, your “trophy” may have just circled and tagged you, instead of the other way around!

Original Source: Sportsman Lifestyle.com