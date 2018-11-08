By

Winter Sea Bass Fishing Worth the Effort

By Craig Lamb

Abundant, easy to catch and epicurean delight. That’s the black sea bass, a bottom species that is found throughout a wide range of depths and places along coastal areas.

From New England to Florida anglers enjoy fishing for sea bass from bays and tidal rivers to great distances offshore. That spans a wide range of depths up to 200 feet and more.

Fish for sea bass year round, and especially in winter when other species are less available. Along the Atlantic Coast, sea bass make their winter homes around wrecks and artificial reefs from 50- to 100-feet deep. The good news is that after making a chilly run to the prime depths and habitat, you can usually fill a cooler with this delightfully tasting fish.

Seabass also gather in large schools during spring, summer, and fall to feed over reefs and wrecks. Finding a few means, many others are around. Catch one, and the others will be tricked into believing that a feeding frenzy is underway. Best of all, and based on their competitive nature when schooling, sea bass will bite a variety of offerings. Clams, squid strips and small baitfish make ideal baits.

Rig those to pre-tied high-low rigs or make your own. You do that by tying two dropper loops about two feet apart, and adding to each a 3/0 light wire bait hook. Tie the rig sinker loop at the top, about two feet below the bottom hook, and slide on a two- or three-ounce bank sinker.

Adjust rod, reel and line to the depth fished. Start light with spinning tackle and progress to stout casting rigs for the deeper fish.

Rigged up and ready, turn on the fish finder when approaching sea bass structure and look for evidence of the fish on the top and sides of the bottom. If present, drop down and hang on.

The Sea Chaser 26 LX by Carolina Skiff has the right combination of size and horsepower rating for making long runs to catch sea bass. Length overall is 25’ 11 with a beam of 103.” Weight is 3,432 pounds with a transom size of 25 inches. The boat is rated for a maximum 350 horsepower. This boat is ideal for bays, rivers, lakes and even venturing offshore.

Simply put, the 26 LX is a jack-of-all-trades that meets the needs of fishermen with families who like to fish and play.

The 26 LX is loaded with a long list of standard features. Some of those are twin forward locking rod storage boxes, locking fiberglass hatches, gunwale rod storage with combing boards, storage locker with 5-gallon cast net bucket and lots of LED lighting.

Spacious raised decks offer plenty of space for fishing at bow and stern. Up front is a pair of tackle trays to keep essentials organized, and twin latches at port and starboard open to storage compartments. There’s a 25-gallon live well that keeps bait within easy reach.

At the helm is a leaning post with bench-style seat, complete with backrest, fold-down footrest, four-rod rocket launcher, and a sizeable cooler and storage netting. Add an optional T-top for shade and to mount electronics and more rods.

The 26 LX is designed with a stepped hull to ensure unrivaled tracking, turning, fuel efficiency and acceleration. Constructed of 100% composite materials, you get peace of mind knowing this boat carries the legacy of the best-built boat available in the class.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing that quality construction is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

Ready to build and customize a 26 LX? Get started using the Build A Boat tool. At carolinaskiff.com you can contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com