Winterize Your Outboard Now

Every hardcore saltwater angler wants to go fishing at the first sign of warm weather in spring. The last thing anyone wants is cutting a trip short because of mechanical problems with the outboard engine.

The best way to avoid problems, and enjoy trouble-free time on the water, is by preparing ahead of time. That begins now.

Preparing for extended storage efficiently and effectively means you’ll have a worry- and hassle-free experience when you return to using your outboard.

Now is the time for performing extended winter storage. Don’t wait to call your dealer to schedule winterization. The threat of the season’s first hard freeze makes it too late, and damage can occur to the parts.

Before taking the boat to the dealer for service, a few do-it-yourself chores will make the job easier and less costly.

Make a list of questions to ask the service technician. They can be helpful in educating you about best practices for care in the future.

If you have a skill for DIY projects then now is the time to take care of business. Take care of the fuel if you intended to store it with fuel in the tank. Yamaha also recommends storing with the tank 7/8 full of fuel to prevent excess accumulation of condensation.

Use a quality marine formula fuel conditioner and stabilizer. Here’s why.

Ethanol-laced fuel has changed some of the rules for winterizing marine gasoline systems. When prepping a boat for winter storage, boat owners must now do all they can to avoid phase separation — a phenomenon in which ethanol combines with water and separates from gasoline, descending in a soupy goop to the bottom of the tank. While this can occur at any time, it is more likely to happen when gas is stored for long periods. The best solution to prevent gasoline break down during storage is using a fuel stabilizer.

Now is the time to change the oil and oil filter. Or better put, get rid of that nasty oil that has collected over the season of use. The longer it stays in the engine, and especially in cold temperatures, the worse off things will be come spring.

Continue by changing the onboard 10-micron fuel filter, especially if you run ethanol-laced fuels. You don’t want debris or water left in side the filter, which of course, can freeze during winter.

Then apply fogging oil, which helps protect vital internal engine components during down time. The oil works by coating parts with a thick, petroleum-based lubricant. That helps prevent corrosion from forming and protects during start-up.

The boating “off-season” is an ideal time to become a boat owner and especially for a first-timer. The J-Series from Carolina Skiff is an ideal entry-level skiff for a first timer or inexperienced boater. The J-Series is rigged in either center console or tiller handle models. The 16 J CC has an overall length of 15’8” and weighs just 653 pounds. Small in size and big in quality, the J-Series uses 100% composite material, which means no wood or rot. A modified shallow vee is designed to soften the ride and keep everyone aboard dry.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing a solid hull is the foundation of any boat, and that is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against delamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

Ready to build your new boat? How about an experiment with different layouts and models? You can do both, while researching the options at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com