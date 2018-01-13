By

Wireless Network Connecting Under-served & Rural Areas is on the Horizon

by Amy Lignor

Today’s world relies on the access and reliability of the internet. The fact is, this will be the “norm” today and in the future. The internet has “connected the world” yet there are many areas around the world that may not have internet access or extremely unreliable service. Airborne Wireless Network strives to better serve the worldwide population when it comes to delivering real-time data with reliable service.

Looking back on some of the tragedies that have happened in only the last year, including tornados to tragic hurricanes, the power of the Internet has become even more important. As the three major hurricanes – Irma, Jose, and Maria – charged through the northeastern Caribbean in only three weeks’ time, residents of these rural and island communities were given virtually no chance to prepare whatsoever. Without having the ability to access real-time data, lives were lost, families were unable to contact one another and emergency services were overwhelmed. Now the work to get these communities healthy once again will be a much longer and more difficult process since most of these rural areas were not able to prepare therefore the extent of damage was even greater.

Just think of how much help it would be in situations such as described if a true “Super Highway” a fully-meshed broadband network, was created so that assistance, forecasts, warnings, preparation information, emergency instructions, and data could get to these remote areas consistently and without failure. The scope of these tragedies could be lessened.

In our own rural communities in the U.S., providing quality Internet access is still a challenge on a daily basis. From forest fires that have ransacked the West, to flooding, tornadic activity; or Nor’easters that have roads shut down to Amtrak trains derailing in Washington State – in all of these situations, having access to a wireless network that provides access to real-time information has become a necessity. Considering only 62% of rural Americans have broadband installed in their homes and is very expensive, yet consumers still must deal with sluggish speeds as well as unreliable connectivity.

If underserved areas all across the globe and rural communities, could have an enhanced and reliable broadband network at their disposal that did not fail every time a storm arises, leaders of districts, nations and EMS agencies – all could improve their response capabilities and provide more safety in all of these areas.

Airborne Wireless Network recognizes these needs and has developed a simple, yet completely innovative idea to help connect and serve both rural areas and underserved countries. Committed to using a variety of technologies to expand Internet access to more locations, for its Wholesale Carrier Network, AWN is going to utilize commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company’s primary target customer-base will be worldwide data and communications service providers.

Upon successful development, Airborne Wireless Network will be the first and only true airborne broadband pipeline, providing connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services. This means that everything – all news and information – will be delivered in real-time. And by using the thousands of airplanes always available, the problems that traditional technologies suffer from will no longer be problems. In this particular network, if a link is interrupted, the signal is redirected to the next participating aircraft, ship, or earth-station in the chain. And with AWN’s system being a fully-meshed network, security can be more easily maintained, and everything from replacement of equipment to upkeep of services will be quick and easy for partners.

There will be no dealing with “single points of failure.” In other words, satellites (in aeronautical applications more likely their up-links, than their down-links), and fixed-point ground stations can be affected by heavy rain. By using airplanes, this network assigns a path around all “obstructions,” making sure that not even the “right size” raindrop can completely absorb or block a radio signal.

Information and communications companies have unique roles to play when it comes to disaster preparedness and response, which means AWN’s Wireless Network will be the literal solution for them when it comes to always providing the ability to serve rural communities and underserved populations quickly, easily, and far cheaper than ever before.

As the New Year comes upon us, it is important that new steps are taken to serve, help, and support all the people, businesses and economies across the globe. And when it comes to creating the perfect wireless network, Airborne Wireless Network has this “step” covered.

Learn more about Airborne Wireless Network

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com