With the Kids in the Car “Road Trips” are Out the Window

by Amy Lignor

Travel…with kids. The one thing that most all parents will agree upon is the fact that heading out on the road with kids for a relaxing holiday is a big mistake. Did you ever see the movie National Lampoon’s Vacation? If you have, then you know exactly what I mean. Now parents may roll their eyes at this. Especially those that have saved up money by skipping “big family vacations” for the last couple of years just to go somewhere unique and a whole lot of fun in 2017. Others may roll their eyes because they will feel like “Disney” is the only ‘world’ that the kids will enjoy. However…that is not the case. If you are looking for that awesome vacation for both you and the kids, (with no long-distance driving involved), there are a few that will delight every member of the family.

Merry old London is one of those mega-city’s that cannot and will not let parent nor child down. There is no way to be bored in this place. From entertaining tourist spots to the amazing dinosaur exhibitions and interactive worlds found at the museums in London, the kids will never even yawn once. From heading to Big Ben to stepping inside one of the most famous bridges in the world; from paddle boating in Hyde Park to riding on the world’s largest Ferris wheel; from legends to mysteries to castles – London is the best place to visit.

If wanting one of those mega-city vacations in the U.S. of A., The Big Apple is the place to go. The list is so lengthy when it comes to what New York City has to offer both parent and child, it becomes even longer than the list Santa keeps of all those ‘good boys and girls’ who get a present delivered to them on Christmas Eve. This is the place to check out!

But what if you’re the outdoorsy type of family and a mega-city literally turns you off? If that’s the case, then the answer is simple. Right here on the Florida Panhandle sits one of the most popular vacation spots to be found. Destin, Florida is all about beaches. The shores are made of snow white Appalachian quartz, and Dad can certainly go off and have a ball golfing while the kids head to the water parks and be thrilled and entertained all day long.

Camping, meteor showers, lunar eclipses…no, this is not about how to travel with your kids to the moon. It’s actually about what you will be able to give your kids who need entertainment by planning a family trip to Death Valley. Spring is the right time to go when it comes to this one, however. Don’t wait until those scorching days of summer set in. With over three million acres of wilderness to choose from and no artificial light taking away from the beauty that the skies have to offer, every kid’s jaw will literally drop.

Just as much fun can be found in the Grand Canyon. You and your family can fly there and rent a camper or plan a vacation where you will be led by the pros to the most beautiful locations America has to offer. Hiking, biking, backpacking – trips that include almost every outdoor activity you can think of are made available in the Grand Canyon, and your kids will be talking about it forever. They will literally have so much fun they’ll make it a point to bring their own kids there one day and make it a true family tradition.

Could we get through the list without even mentioning Disney? Of course not. BUT, everyone always talks about the theme parks that are ripe with entertainment for kids. This time we’ll speak only about those rich, fun Disney cruises. Unlike most other companies that have had major issues with the cruises they offer, Disney still remains one that is reliable and will keep the kids entertained the entire time. Avoiding all the long, long, loooonnnnngggg lines that you find at a Disney theme park, the cruise offers movie theaters, water slides, deck parties and live shows with those lovable Disney characters, and a whole lot more. This is most definitely the “happiest place at sea.”

So when it comes to planning for that spring or summer trip, take a good look at these locations that are literally perfect for both parent and child.

Source: GIG News