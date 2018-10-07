Workshop in Port Saint Lucie: Turn Debt into Wealth, October 19

October 7, 2018 By

Date: October 19, 2018

Time: 10:00 am

Believe it or not being DEBT FREE isn’t magic….it’s MATH!!!!

Imagine being retired, Debt Free with multiple Tax-Free incomes sources?

Take the first step to having the life you dreamed of. Attended our free one-hour workshop.

Debt Free, Tax Free, Stress Free!

In our one-hour workshop you’ll learn:

  • How to turn debt into wealth
  • How to create tax free income
  • Remove the financial stress of everyday life
  • How to get control of spending while still living a fulfilling life
  • Leverage Real Estate and create compounding income streams
  • Learn the secrets the wealthy have known for years!!

Venue

Aycock Funeral
1504 SE Floresta Dr.
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

Contact: (561) 246-1404

 

