Yamaha Claims Innovation Award for New V8 XTO Offshore

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) and Boating Writers International (BWI) honored Yamaha Marine Group with its IBEX® Innovation Award in the outboard motor category for the new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore® during the annual International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition and Conference IBEX®) at the Tampa Convention Center.

“We are honored to accept this award for the new XTO “We are honored to accept this award for the new XTO

Offshore and pleased to have this innovative outboard recognized by the industry,” said Dale Barnes, Yamaha Marine Group Marketing Division Manager. ”The XTO

Offshore is an integrated outboard system, with tremendous thrust and 425 horsepower designed to push the heaviest offshore boats and yachts. Combine that with the latest generation of Helm Master® and Yamaha’s CL7™ Display, and you have an extreme boating experience hard to duplicate anywhere else.”