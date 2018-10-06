Yamaha Claims Innovation Award for New V8 XTO Offshore

“We are honored to accept this award for the new XTO “We are honored to accept this award for the new XTO

Offshore and pleased to have this innovative outboard recognized by the industry,” said Dale Barnes, Yamaha Marine Group Marketing Division Manager. ”The XTO

Offshore is an integrated outboard system, with tremendous thrust and 425 horsepower designed to push the heaviest offshore boats and yachts. Combine that with the latest generation of Helm Master® and Yamaha’s CL7™ Display, and you have an extreme boating experience hard to duplicate anywhere else.”