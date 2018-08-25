By

Yamaha Debuts New XTO Offshore at the Wilmington Boat Show

By Capt. Ted Lund

Boaters and anglers are sure to want to get to the Yamaha Presents Wilmington Boat Show, scheduled for Sept. 7-9 at the Wilmington Convention Center, City Marina and Pier 33 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Running for the weekend of Sept. 7-9, the boat show features hundreds of land and waterside exhibits featuring boat tours, test rides, and seminars. One of the most highly-anticipated debuts for the show is Yamaha’s all-new XTO 425 Offshore. The all-new C8, 5.6 L outboard provides 425 horsepower — even more reliable Yamaha four-stroke power for installations over 50 feet.

Yamaha will have several undercover, and in water, displays are highlighting its complete new lineup for 2018. Locations include booths H, I, B17, B19, B21, and B23. The XT0 425 will be available for demo rides with Yamaha partner, Grady White.

Yamaha’s XTO Offshore is the perfect solution for boaters looking to repower or new build center console and sport fishers over 50 feet thanks to several unique features and upgrades.

The V8 XTO Offshore features an electric steering system — an industry first which features an electric motor that directly moves and secures the outboard, rather than relying on typical electro-hydraulics. The result is responsive, precise, leak-free steering that consumes less power streamlines rigging and reduces maintenance.

In addition to the integral motor mount steering, input is received from the helm the V8 XTO Offshore’s steering cylinder position sensor to its integral electronic steering control unit. The steering unit features several key functions including joystick calibration, lever sensor, toe-in/out adjustment, joystick thrust, lock to lock and steering friction adjustment for more control and added safety while underway.

The ATO Offshore also receives a couple of other upgrades to allow boat owners to take advantage of all of Yamaha’s best-in-class features. The Helm Master SetPoint suite of functions features intelligent new upgrades for improved functionality, precision, and control — from the marina to open water. This includes the ability to precisely adjust your heading and position while remaining in StayPoint™, FishPoint™ or DriftPoint™ modes, and a new Pattern Shift function for trolling below standard in-gear troll speeds — as low as 0.5 mph in calm water.

Another key component for the ATO Offshore is Yamaha’s CL7 7-inch touchscreen display — its most streamlined instrumentation, compatible with the new V8 XTO Offshore. The CL7 allows you to monitor vital boat functions and the performance of up to four outboards through one gauge. You can also access Helm Master and its upgraded SetPoint suite of precision boat control functions, and have the option built-in freshwater and saltwater maps.

For more information on Yamaha’s ATO Offshore, visit www.yamahaoutboards.com. To learn more about the Yamaha Presents Wilmington Boat Show, for schedules or to purchase tickets, visit www.wilmingtonboatshow.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com