Yamaha Marine Donates Three Outboards to Two Alabama Fire Departments

Yamaha Marine Group announced today the donation of two F90 outboards to the Stevenson, Ala. Fire Department, and one F150 outboard to the Bridgeport, Ala. Fire Department. Both fire departments will use the donated outboards to assist in search and rescue on the Tennessee River and surrounding lakes.

“Our Yamaha Marine test facility is in Bridgeport, and we are proud to support these fire departments that serve Bridgeport and the surrounding areas,” said Martin Peters, Senior Manager, Communications, Yamaha Marine Group. “As always, we are proud to help first responders in their efforts to carry out their jobs efficiently, and we hope these outboards will provide hours of reliable service.”

The primary focus of Stevenson Fire Department’s boat is water rescue, and it is deployed during emergency response situations that involve environmental issues or boating accidents.

“Before we joined forces with Yamaha, we were in a troubling spot with only one boat,” said Robert Spencer, Fire Chief, Stevenson, Ala. “Yamaha really stepped up to help the community with the two F90 four-stroke outboards.”

“We weren’t sure when contacting Yamaha if they could help us because these are expensive motors,” said Randall Gibson, Assistant Fire Chief, Bridgeport, Ala.“They knew our budget was very slim, but they came across anyways and helped us out with a very reliable and dependable motor.”

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com