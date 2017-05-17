By

Yamaha Marine Endorses Ocean Debris Cleanup Bill

SAVE OUR SEAS ACT IS GOOD FOR BOATERS, ANGLERS, AND COASTAL COMMUNITIES

Yamaha Marine Group today announced its endorsement of S. 756, the bipartisan Save Our Seas Act, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Cory Booker (D-NJ.) The bill aims to strengthen research and international coordination of anti-debris efforts to protect America’s oceans, coastlines, and inland waterways. In addition to reauthorizing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA®) Marine Debris Program, the bill allows for additional funding to assist with debris cleanup, and encourages the executive branch to engage with the nations responsible for the majority of marine debris.

“When Senator Sullivan told us about the Save Our Seas Act in mid-March, we were eager to support it,” said Martin Peters, Senior Manager, Government Relations, Yamaha Marine Group. “Keeping America’s oceans and waterways clean is very important to boaters and anglers, and we encourage the entire industry to send letters in support of this bill to their Congressmen through Yamaha Marine Advocacy or BassforSalt.com.”

Boaters and anglers are encouraged to send prewritten letters of support to their legislators through Bass Anglers for Saltwater Conservation, which can be found at BassforSalt.com.

The Save Our Seas Act was unanimously passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee on April 5, 2017, and now awaits action on the Senate floor. It has also been endorsed by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Thom Tillis (R-NC.)

