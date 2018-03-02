By

Yamaha Marine Launches 2018 “Yamaha Classic Contest”

Yamaha Marine Group announced today the launch of the 2018 “Yamaha Classic Contest” on Facebook®, Twitter®, and Instagram®. The contest invites participants to send in their Yamaha photos and awards the entry that best represents Yamaha and/or the Yamaha Marine lifestyle. The “Yamaha Classic Contest” is in effect from February 26 through March 7, 2018.

A panel of Yamaha judges will select the winning photo based on the entry’s creativity, quality, unique attributes, and composition. The winning participant will receive an all-expense paid trip for four people to the 2018 Bassmaster Classic®, March 16-18, 2018, in Greenville, SC. In addition, the winning participant and his or her guests will receive an exclusive dinner with Yamaha Pro Anglers during the Classic, as well as behind-the-scenes and V.I.P. seating and access throughout the event.

Participants can enter the contest by submitting their fishing, boating, or Yamaha-themed photos on Facebook®, Instagram® or Twitter® with the hashtag #YamahaClassicContest by 11:59 pm ET on March 7, 2018. Please visit facebook.com/yamahaoutboards for complete contest rules and information. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com