Yamaha Offers More Than Just Outboard Motors

FROM FUEL EFFICIENCY AND RELIABILITY IN THEIR MOTORS TO NEW MOTOR PROMOTIONS AND HELM MASTER™, THERE’S A LOT OF GOOD THINGS GOING ON

By George Mitchell

Yamaha Pro Staff

Last week I was fishing out of the Miami Beach Marina on a 32 Yellowfin with twin 300 h.p. Yamaha 4.2 Liter V6 four stroke outboards. I spent a good portion of my life fishing South Florida before I moved up the east coast to Jupiter, so going back top Miami was like homecoming weekend for me.

We decided to go reef hopping and fished some of my spots off Box Shoal and Triumph Reef, and it was like old times. We deployed our chum bags, threw the cast net and caught a bunch of live ballyhoo and then put two baits on the surface and two on the bottom. The surface baits caught a bunch of Spanish mackerel and even a big cero mackerel, but it was the mutton snapper we caught on the deep baits that really made it a successful trip.

That big Yellowfin with twin 300 h.p. Yamaha 4.2 Liter V6 four strokes had just phenomenal fuel economy. We averaged 2.2 to 2.4 miles per gallon each day, which is as good as it gets on a boat that size with twin outboards.

We didn’t catch any huge muttons, but we caught a good number of nice ones. We caught three or four mutton snapper each day, which is a pretty productive day on the water.

At the end of the week, I took my son Eddie and some of his friends out of Jupiter Inlet to fish an area to the north off Hobe Sound called Pecks Lake, where the Spanish mackerel just stack up in the winter months. That was nothing less than a blast. We spent two days fishing those Spanish mackerel, which isn’t real tough fishing, but it was fun fishing where you catch a lot of fish.

The next big event I have coming up is the Miami International Boat Show® in Miami Beach, Florida February 13-17. I’ll have my 36 Yellowfin with triple 300 h.p. Yamaha 4.2 Liter V6 four strokes and the Yamaha Helm Master Integrated Digital Control System in the water at the Sea Isle Marina. I’ll be running test rides and showcasing the Yamaha Helm Master Integrated Digital Control System for those that sign up as part of the Yamaha Demo Tour.

Besides being able to see firsthand the performance of the 300 h.p. Yamaha 4.2 Liter V6 four stroke, you can also see the Yamaha Helm Master Integrated Digital Control System put through all the paces. If you take a test ride, you also qualify for some extended warranty packages, so if you’re looking to purchase a boat or Yamaha outboard while at the Miami Boat Show, you definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity. Visit the Yamaha booth (R100) at the Miami Beach Convention Center or stop by the tent at the Sea Isle Marina to schedule a demo ride.

Until the Miami International Boat Show, I’ll be doing a lot of sail fishing out of Jupiter, Florida. The fish are just arriving, and I’ve been using my Yamaha Helm Master Integrated Digital Control to help me deploy the baits and move them into position in front of fish. The Yamaha Helm Master Integrated Digital Control System is compatible with the majority of autopilots on the market, so when I arrive at my fishing spot I’ll put one motor in gear and use the autopilot to maintain my heading, and then use an Autotether wireless kill switch so I can walk to the stern and hook up a bait and deploy it.

I always put a balloon on my first bait, and it will be my long flat line bait, and I use it to get a feel for my drift and how the wind and currents are affecting my bait spread. Then I’ll put another bait out tethered through the shoulders, so it will swim down. I’ll freeline that bait.

Once the flatline baits are out, I’ll start putting baits out on the kites. When all the baits are out, then I’ll move back to the helm and disengage the autopilot and use the Yamaha Helm Master Integrated Digital Control System to maneuver the baits left or right, so they’re positioned over any wrecks or structure we want to fish around.

It’s really nice having the autopilot integrating with the Yamaha Helm Master and everything working together so that it only takes on person to operate the boat, deploy the baits and position them to produce the most efficient and effective opportunity to catch a sailfish. From there, it’s up to the fish to find and catch the bait.

