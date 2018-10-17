By

YAMAHA Outboards Supports Fishing for Muscular Dystrophy’s Boat Giveaway!

By Amy Lignor

For those who are unaware of this brilliant organization, the Fishing for MD Program (FFMD) was founded by Maryland native, Paul Robertson. A successful entrepreneur and businessman, Paul was diagnosed with LGMD (Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy) 15 years ago. But instead of stopping him, Paul decided it was time to not only become a champion and spokesperson for MD, but also use his incredible skill and passion for fishing and align it with his dedication to increasing research funding, awareness, and support for the world-renowned Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

By forming FFMD, a professional full-time offshore fishing team that competes at the highest attended and most publicized events on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico, as well as numerous events to support their partner network of top-tier corporations, Paul brought his vision of helping the MDA eradicate muscle disease to life. In fact, FFMD is currently working to add to their program by creating a saltwater in-shore team and freshwater bass team, each led by another person with a muscle disease and passion for fishing.

FFMD is an incredible organization with a fantastic mission. So it comes as no surprise to see that included amongst the legendary sponsors of their latest fundraising activity is one that knows all about having a passion for fishing and the concept of reliability and superior performance.

YAMAHA Outboards has delivered, for more than 30 years, a line of products that owners rave about. This is one company that most definitely wants to support FFMD and help them with their mission to work with the MDA to find a cure for neuromuscular disease, while also providing funds to raise awareness and support for those currently affected.

This spectacular event – FFMD’s 2nd Annual Boat Giveaway – is an incredible raffle with all proceeds raised being donated to the MDA. These proceeds will help provide resources to send children affected with muscular dystrophy to MDA Summer Camp.

Wish to win? Well, there is a wonderful list or items you will not believe, and buying raffle tickets opens the door for you to receive some of the most outstanding creations out there. You are looking at winning a 2019 Model Year 243CC Everglades Center Console Boat w/ Hard Top

Twin lifting platforms; Trim Tabs; Amera-Trail Aluminum Trailer, and Sign Zoo Wrap. (New custom wrap will be provided for the raffle winner.)

But the list doesn’t end there. When talking about the “Motor & Electronics” category, you will find:

A YAMAHA 300 HP 4 Stroke Engine w/CL Display & EPS; Optimus Power Steering; Garmin GPSMAP 7612xsv Chart Plotter; Garmin GT51M-TH Transducer (DownVu/SidVu) & CHIRP

Garmin GMR 24 HD Marine Radar; Garmin VHF 300; E-Riggers Electric Mounted Antenna; Fusion Premier Bluetooth Stereo System with JL Audio Speakers; SiriusXM Audio & SiriusXM Marine Weather.

In “Lighting” you will find Dura-Brite Mini Aft Flood Light; Dura-Brite Forward Facing Spot Light; Lumitec Spectrum Color Changing Hardtop Lights; Lumitec Spectrum Color Changing Underwater Lights.

For the “Fishing Package,” you will find products like: a 6 Gallon Lighted Livewell with Clear Lid; 8′ Power Pole Blade; Shallow Water Anchor System; T&H Atlas Jack Plate; Minn-Kota Trolling Motor with iPilot and Charger; Marsh Tacky Carbon Retractable Carbon Fiber Outriggers w/Quick Cam Cleats; Leaning Post with (4) Rod Holders; Rocket Launcher w/ Kingfish Rod Holders; Gunnel Rod Holders (4 AFT & 2 Forward); Under Gunwale 30A Power Ports; Retractable/Sliding YETI 65 Cooler; Under Helm Seat Sliding Storage Drawer; Fresh and Raw Water Wash Down Spigots, and so much more – from cooler cushions to console covers.

There are even other miscellaneous raffle items that include: Shore Tackle & Custom Rods – Four (4) Custom Inshore Spinning Rods and Reels; Shore Tackle & Custom Rods – Custom 6′ GoPro Pole/Stick; Standard Everglades 5 Year Warranty; an FFMD Everglades and YAMAHA Apparel Package, and more!

This is one raffle you do not want to miss! Everything the passionate angler would love to have can be found here, and YAMAHA Outboards is one of the supporters that is extremely proud to be helping out an organization that brings good things to people who truly deserve them.

To enter the raffle today and do your part to help these kids go to Summer Camp, head to http://www.fishingformd.com/raffle/. And to find out more about Yamaha Outboards latest news and locate a dealer near you, check out: https://yamahaoutboards.com/en-us/. You’ll be glad you did!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com