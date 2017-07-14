By

Yamaha powers up at ICAST

By Craig Lamb

You normally don’t associate an outboard motor manufacturer with the world’s largest trade show devoted to fishing tackle. The show is the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, better known as ICAST. This year’s show is coming up soon, July 11-14.

ICAST is held in Orlando at the massive Orange County Convention Center. Inside, the aisles are lined with the latest in tackle, from rods and reels to line and lures.

ICAST is also an ideal setting for companies supporting recreational fishing to cross-promote their brands. Yamaha Outboards is a key player in such an effort. Promoting brand awareness is the reason why the company will be well represented at the show.

Outside the convention center, the 15,000 attendees will see boats on display powered by Yamaha. Elsewhere, you will find evidence of the strong ties that Yamaha Outboards has a saltwater conservation program.

That is the CCA Florida STAR presented by Yamaha, a summer-long tournament giving anglers the chance to win $500,000 in prizes, including three Yamaha-powered boats by Carolina Skiff. Marine biologists use catch information submitted by anglers to improve habitat, fish populations and make fishing better.

Yamaha’s presence inside the show is driven by the presence of Yamaha pros like Randal Tharp, the 2013 Forrest Wood Cup champion.

Tharp and his peers wear the blue and white Yamaha brand logo on tournament jerseys during competition and at promotional events like ICAST. They make non-stop appearances in booths, attend sales and marketing meetings, new product debuts at press events, and otherwise promote their sponsors.

“The fishing industry trade comes together once each year, and that happens at ICAST,” said Tharp,” said Tharp, whose FLW career winnings exceed $1 million.

“Brands like Yamaha and my other sponsors, such as Rapala, create great marketing and branding programs when they work together in a sales-driven environment like ICAST.”

Yamaha partners with Yeti and Costa in co-branding campaigns. Those leverage brand presence with key markets and demographics segments important to sales and marketing.

Another natural fit is the ICAST Cup, a bass tournament held during the show on nearby Lake Kissimmee. The event pairs professional anglers, including Yamaha pros, with media representatives and other industry professionals. The tournament supports the Keep America Fishing campaign.

ICAST, along with the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show and the new Marine Accessories Pavilion, encompasses 650,000 gross square feet in the West Building of the convention center. Each year, 14,000 industry representatives attend the show.

