Yamaha Pro Ish Monroe Wins 2018 Bassmaster® Elite Tournament on the Mississippi River

Yamaha Pro Ish Monroe brought 16 pounds, 2 ounces to the scales on Sunday, June 24, claiming a victory at the 2018 Bassmaster® Elite tournament at the Mississippi River. The Hughson, Calif., native took first with a four-day total of 65 pounds, 7 ounces, marking his fifth Elite tournament win.

“Every time I win, it means more than the last,” Monroe said. “The competition on the Elite Series is getting tougher and tougher, especially with all the young anglers on the scene doing so well. Winning on such a fantastic fishery means the world to me.”

Across the four official competition days, there were four different leaders, which kept the event very exciting until the final weigh-in. Monroe started out in 20th place on Thursday’s opening round, moved up to sixth on Friday, third following Saturday’s semi-final round of competition, and then into the top spot on Championship Sunday.

“Everybody knew that the rising river levels would affect the fish and how they positioned on the structure,” he continued. “I had a plan, but early on Day 1, I got stuck on a sandbar, and that was as stuck as I’ve ever been in a bass boat. I freed my boat, and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.”

Monroe said that after he got stuck, he was hesitant to run the Mississippi River backwaters too quickly, so he decided to fish his way into the area he had originally intended to start the tournament.

“I noticed some very similar grass and duckweed not too far from where I got stuck, so I decided to start there,” he said. “I ended up catching a solid limit of bass before I ever got to my original destination. That taught me a lot about where the fish were located and how they were set up.”

As the tournament went on, and the river levels continued to rise, the fish moved further back into the shallow backwaters that were covered in grass, lily pads, duckweed and other types of aquatic vegetation.

“Today, the larger bass were as far back into the slop as they could be, but once I found them this afternoon, I caught plenty of very nice bass. It was important to understand where the bass moved as the water rose, and that was the key component to my victory this week,” he said.

The impressive victory earned Ish valuable Toyota® Bassmaster® Angler of the Year points and a $100,000 payday. Monroe also won the Toyota® Bonus Bucks Award of $3,000 for being the highest-placing eligible entrant in the program, and the Power-Pole® Captain’s Cash Award of $1,000 for being the highest-placing angler who is registered and eligible, and uses a client-approved product on his boat.

Team Yamaha Pros Randall Tharp came in 3rd with 64 pounds, 5 ounces, Cliff Pace 7th with 60 pounds, 10 ounces and Justin Lucas 11th with 58 pounds, 7 ounces, netting Team Yamaha $145,000 in Bass Elite Winnings on the Mississippi River.

