By

Yamaha Recognized Again for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

AWARD MARKS COMPANY’S SIXTEENTH CONSECUTIVE IN 2017

Yamaha Marine Group announced today from the Miami International Boat Show® that the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) has again recognized Yamaha with a CSI Award for excellence in customer satisfaction in the Outboard Engine category. This year’s award is the sixteenth consecutive, an achievement no other outboard manufacturer can claim.

In addition, Yamaha’s boat companies Skeeter® and G3® Boats received awards. Skeeter was recognized in the Fiberglass Outboard Boat category. G3 Boats was recognized in two categories: Aluminum Outboard Boats and Pontoon Boats.

“NMMA’s® CSI Award is one of the most important in the marine industry as it indicates we are delivering the best product and experience we can to our customers,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha Marine Group. “The recognition is not earned alone but in cooperation with our boat builders and dealers. We share this award with them and are extremely proud of the accomplishment.”

NMMA® launched its Marine Industry CSI Award Program in 2001 to provide boat and engine manufacturers with an independently-measured, cost-effective tool to help improve customer satisfaction in the boating industry. The program allows participating manufacturer companies to monitor customer satisfaction on an ongoing basis and to create benchmarks in the industry.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) is the leading association representing the recreational boating industry. NMMA® member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, accessories and gear used by boaters in the United States. The association is dedicated to industry growth through programs in public policy, market research and data, product quality assurance and marketing communications.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training, and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology, and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement. NMMA is a registered trademark of National Marine Manufacturers Association, Inc.

Original Source: Yamaha Outboards.com