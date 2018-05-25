By

Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore™ Outboard Offers the Extreme

Industry Firsts Include Direct Injection and Integrated Electric Steering System

The new V8 XTO Offshore outboard is designed to take Yamaha’s premium quality brand position to a higher level with extreme power and thrust, toughness and reliability, system integration, control, convenience and customer care. Yamaha has achieved many of these extremes by rethinking the outboard and its related systems, and through the application of technologies new to the industry.

“This is an integrated outboard system, designed to push the heaviest offshore boats and yachts,” said Ben Speciale, Yamaha Marine Group President. “The new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore has 5.6-liters tremendous thrust and 425 horsepower. The XTO Offshore provides extreme performance for the biggest boats. Combine it with the latest generation of Helm Master® and Yamaha’s CL7™ Display, and you have benefits offered nowhere else.”

Extreme Power and Thrust

Pushing the heaviest offshore boats and yachts requires driving extreme, large propellers, a massive, rugged gear case and an extreme powerhead. As the first four-stroke powerhead in the outboard industry to use Direct Injection, the XTO Offshore is already a legend, spraying fuel at high pressure directly into the combustion chamber, rather than the intake track, just before the intake valve. This greatly improves atomization and increases the effectiveness of the fuel burn for maximum power and efficiency.

The Direct Injection system features five fuel pumps and injection pressure up to 2900 PSI. The three-stage fuel pressure system is in part comprised of two independent fuel pumps within the Vapor Separator Tank

(VST) That activate at specific, individual RPM. This ensures proper fuel flow and delivery, even at very high engine RPM.

Yamaha’s V8 XTO Offshore also boasts the highest compression ratio in an outboard – 12.2:1. This means more “bang” from every spark, as well as better efficiency and power.

The new XTO OS™ propellers for boats and yachts are made to complement the torque potential of the Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore. These new propellers produce more thrust in both forward and reverse, using diameters from 16 to 17 1/8 inches. The increased blade surface area is designed for moving big boats

and yachts.

The In-Bank™ Exhaust feature means intake tracks enter the cylinder head from outside of the powerhead, allowing space for exhaust gases to have a direct route to the lower unit and out the propeller hub, improving flow.

Extreme Toughness and Reliability

In addition to an oversized gearcase, hardened gears, a robust, offshore bracket and motor mounts,

the XTO Offshore outboard also features proven plasma fusion technology for durability and lighter weight. The outboard also has a two-stage water pump and dual chamber oil pump, each designed to respond to the heavy loads associated with high RPM operation.

Dual overhead, endurance-driven camshafts on each cylinder bank are connected via a self-tensioning chain immersed in an oil bath for accurate valve timing and long life, delivering quiet and precise connection for proper and consistent valve timing. One sprocket belt engagement also means a narrower, more compact overall profile.

Carbon-coated shimless bucket-type valve lifters also increase durability, while a dual-chamber oil pump ensures proper oil flow and delivery at every engine speed. (repeat on oil pump)

Plasma fusion replaces conventional steel cylinder liners. The micro-textured surface is 60 percent harder than steel and significantly lighter, contributing to increased displacement without increasing the size of the powerhead. The resulting surface also increases fuel economy by decreasing internal friction.

Spark plugs made from iridium, one of the rarest elements on earth and the second hardest, yield improved throttle response, economy, increased service life and improved power. The new V8 XTO Offshore outboard also features quad thermostats, two thermostats per cylinder bank, for improved flow and better regulation of engine and oil temperature.

A uniquely designed two-stage water pump features a massive rubber water impeller for high pressure and flow. A steel impeller helps provide sufficient water volume even under the most extreme offshore conditions. This configuration provides proper cooling water flow at all RPM and improved temperature control.

Extreme System Integration

The V8 XTO Offshore has integrated electric steering, the first of its kind in any outboard. The integrated steering system has no mechanical, hydraulic lines or linkages, and responds more quickly than conventional systems to steering inputs. In addition, integrated electric steering means reduced power consumption, clean rigging, and a very orderly bilge area.

