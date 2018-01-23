By

Yamaha’s New 6X3 Control Fits-More Boat Styles

By Craig Lamb

Boaters now have more mounting options than ever before with the addition of the new Yamaha 6X3 controls. For the first time, the 6X3 controls can be mounted on the port or starboard side of a gunwale or console.

The new controls fit most single-engine applications and feature a contemporary, sleek look. The new 6X3 controls are especially ideal for situations requiring left-side mounted rigging.

Both right- and left-side models feature a thumb-operated trim/tilt switch, neutral switch, push-button neutral warm-up and a built-in engine-stop lanyard.

When mounting location is an issue that makes the option of a left or right mounting location especially appealing for rigging a Rigid-inflatable boat (RIB). Plus, the new 6X3 controls are easily adaptable for bass and other freshwater boats.

Match the new 6X3 right- or left- model control with the perfect Yamaha outboard for the ultimate in matched performance and reliability. The ultimate motor for the job is the Yamaha F25, the lightest 25 horsepower outboard available on the market in a two- or four-stroke [pls make sure we have data to support this]. Weighing less than 126 pounds and easy to grip, store and transport, the F25 is the perfect match for today’s lightweight inflatable boats.

Improved, built-in carry handles, a resting pad on two sides for more protected storage options and the outboard’s overall compact profile and lighter weight. Add it all up, and this outboard can be easily transported in a vehicle. As a result, you can access more skinny water than ever before for new fishing opportunities.

Easy starts come from Yamaha’s Electronic Fuel Injection that is standard on the F25. Best of all, Yamaha’s EFI is battery-less for minimal effort with manual starting. No battery also means less weight.

The F25 is packed with performance features like you find in heavier, higher range horsepower outboards. Yamaha’s EFI means smoother running, greater fuel efficiency, and leading acceleration in class. To keep weight down and efficiency up, the F25 uses an all-new twin cylinder design with a single overhead camshaft. It’s quiet, clean and keeps with the overall idea behind making the F25 the lightest around.

The new 6X3 controls have an expected availability in March.

For more information about Yamaha Outboards visit yamahaoutboards.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com