Yamaha’s Top-Rated V6 Now Even More Versatile

By Craig Lamb

The award-winning Yamaha 4.2-liter F300 has long been a favorite in the lineup of offshore outboards. Lighter and faster than some competitors, and Yamaha’s reputation for performance and dependability in the rugged saltwater environment are just a few of the reasons why.

Now, Yamaha offers the king of the V6s in a 35-inch shaft link model for digital electronic control models. That means the industry’s favorite family of offshore outboards are available in configurations to meet most every need.

The award-winning 4.2-liter F300 is the king of our V6’s. Weighing in at only 562 pounds (digital) and 551 pounds (mechanical), it’s up to 73 pounds lighter than some competitors. Plus, it’s up to 19 percent faster at cruise RPM*. It’s easy to see why it’s the top choice for offshore performance.

Cruise RPM is where most offshore outboards are typically operated, meaning you get there faster, using less fuel than competitive models.

There are so many more reasons to choose the powerhouse for repowering or on a new offshore, blue water boat.

Yamaha’s 4.2-liter V6 Offshore outboards feature plasma-fused sleeveless cylinder walls, which are 60 percent harder than steel. That means larger cylinder bores for increased displacement, resulting in more power and torque, without increasing outer cylinder dimensions. It also results in dramatically lighter weight and better cooling, and “micro-textured” cylinder walls that help decrease friction loss, and further increase performance and enhance reliability.

From the top of the cowling to the tip of the propeller shaft, every ounce of weight-savings has been realized for maximum performance without sacrificing durability. There’s even a new advanced polymer composite lower engine pan that lowers weight and increases corrosion resistance.

All Yamaha V6 4.2-liter outboards feature a proven cowling drain system, to easily and efficiently drain away any water that enters the cowling during normal engine operation. Incoming air is routed through a labyrinth of passages that trap and drain water before it enters the engine’s intake, for maximum reliability.

And now, the 35-inch shaft model opens up even more chances to benefit from everything saltwater boaters demand and appreciate from Yamaha’s leading line of V6 outboards.

Learn more at Yamaha Outboards.com today.

*Testing conducted by Yamaha at Yamaha’s test facility on a Grady-White® 257 Advance, with each boat rigged for maximum performance.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifesyle.com