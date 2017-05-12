By

Young Guns From College Bass-Fishing Ranks Storm Onto Bassmaster Elite Tour

Bass fishing is one of the fastest-growing high school and collegiate club sports in the country. Recent high-profile wins by young anglers who got their start in college are making the world take notice. In the past month, Lowrance Pro Jordan Lee, a 25-year-old professional angler from Guntersville, Ala., won the 2017 Bassmaster Classic Championship on Lake Conroe in Houston, Texas. A few weeks later, Lowrance Pro Dustin Connell won the Bassmaster Elite tournament held at Mississippi’s Ross Barnett reservoir. The 26-year-old professional angler from Clanton, Ala., is the first College Series angler to win an Elite tournament. Connell’s winning four-day total catch of 64 pounds, 13 ounces moved him up to the top of the Rookie of the Year standings.

For both Lee and Connell, college not only taught them how to fish, but how to maneuver through the unique challenges of tournament fishing and the nature of the business of being a professional athlete. One of the advantages these young professionals possess is that they already have a strong understanding of the technology required to be at the top of the standings. At the Classic, 15 of the top 25 competitors, including seven of the top 12 anglers, were using Lowrance HDS fishfinder/chart plotters to navigate and find key fish-holding areas, and Lee and Connell were no exception.

During practice at Lake Conroe, Lee used HDS-12 Gen3 with StructureScan® 3D imaging to identify an underwater “point” with a hard-bottom area that he thought would hold fish. He returned to the location on the final day, where he was stranded by mechanical issues on his boat, which held him in the same spot all day. Staying in the same spot proved to be the difference as Lee jumped from 15th to first place with a 27-pound, 4-ounce, five-fish limit, the biggest single-day catch of the tournament.

During Connell’s practice, he caught a 4- and a 5-pounder right away and then spent the rest of his time scouting for similar spots with his Lowrance sonar and GPS units. “The accuracy of the Lowrance sonar units is incredible,” said Connell. “The speed and detail of my displays allow me to find exactly where the fish are. Lowrance makes no compromises, and I can take their innovation to the bank.”

One of the many of the innovations that top anglers use too lead the pack is Lowrance DownScan Imaging™. With more than 60 years of innovation behind the brand, Lowrance has perfected an approach and reputation for sonar performance that no other company has been able to match. For example, giving a more realistic view of what is below the boat, DownScan Imaging reveals life-like images with crisp detail, so rocks look like rocks, trees look like trees and fish look like fish. It is a true representation of game-changing sonar technology.

“The key to delivering products that provide meaningful benefits to our professional and recreational anglers is our refusal to accept shortcuts when it comes to giving our customers what they want,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO, Navico. “Whether taking the lead at one of the largest tournaments in the world or going out for a relaxing weekend on the water, Lowrance anglers count on their fishfinders to be accurate, reliable and easy to use.”

With DownScan Imaging becoming such an important tool for anglers, it’s important for fisherman to understand that not all down imaging sonar solutions are made alike. Recently, Lowrance tested its DownScan Imaging technology against the Garmin’s ClearVu, and the differences on the water were quite revealing.

As this summer’s tournaments progress, look for more exciting performances from these young rising stars. They have the technology. They have the talent. And right now, college-athletes-turned-pro are taking the bass fishing world by storm.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com