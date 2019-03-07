2nd Annual Garden & Antique Show and Sale, March 15 – 17

Experience three days of antiques, art, jewelry and vintage garden items on display throughout the Garden. Over 25 antique and art vendors and purveyors from the Eastern U.S. will showcase a broad range of exquisite and diverse antique furniture, paintings, outdoor garden benches and fountains, garden accessories, statuary, oriental rugs, estate jewelry, and more, all within the beautiful surroundings and historic buildings at McKee.
McKee Botanical Garden
350 US Highway 1
Vero Beach, FL 32962
(772) 794-0601
https://mckeegarden.org/