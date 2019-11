by

Date: December 07, 2019

Time: 6:00 pm

Now in its 35th year, the Vero Beach Christmas Parade is a hit with families & townspeople as beautifully decorated floats glide down Ocean Drive.

The parade begins at 6:00 pm on Ocean Drive at Flamevine and proceeds north to Live Oak along Ocean Drive. The fifth annual Candy Cane Race will kick off at 5:15 prior to the start of the parade.

Location

Along Ocean Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Website: https://www.verobeachoba.com/