5th Anniversary Mardi Gras Celebration in Vero Beach, March 1st

Date: March 01, 2019

Time: 6:00 pm

Laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll)! Don’t miss the Mardi Gras Celebration featuring a sumptuous culinary tour of New Orleans, spirits, music, dancing, beads and all the fun of a carnival with some incredible surprises along the way!
 
Come dressed in colorful Mardi Gras style or cocktail casual attire and get ready for a celebration like Indian River County has never seen before. Proceeds benefit the We Care Foundation of Indian River, for the We Care program; providing free health care services for Indian River County residents in need since 1991.
 
Venue
 
Oak Harbor Club
4755 S. Harbor Dr.
Vero Beach, FL 32967
