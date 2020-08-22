A Closer look at Skeeter Boats all-new ZXR® Series

by

An incredible bass fishing boat that is turning heads across the country!

When you think about the best bass boats, no doubt every bucket mouth enthusiast thinks Skeeter! The Skeeter ZX 250 has historically been the best seller in the Skeeter product line, but now with the all-new ZXR Series, every bass angler is going to want this fantastic fishing machine!

With unsurpassed quality, engineering, and commitment to excellence, the Skeeter ZXR Series is the most exciting new bass boat on the water today! Check out this excellent walk-through video examining all of the fantastic features in the ZXR Series.

A great video walk-through of Skeeter Boats new ZXR Series

Available in two models, the ZXR 20 and ZXR 21, each includes stylish new hull lines that deliver a fantastic look and a redesigned hull the engineers at Skeeter learned from the successful FXR Series, delivering superior performance on the water in virtually any condition.

Loaded with more standard options, including the Minn Kota® UL Trex with the Mega Down Imaging® System linked into your Humminbird® graph, creates a great set up that everyone in the market desires today. Plus, with the overall Team Advantage Deck layout design, the front deck has been increased, yielding more space for two adult tournament anglers to fish upfront with more elbow room!

Equipped with dual day boxes for team anglers and plenty of rod storage with tubes, anglers are set for an all-day and multiple day excursions chasing the big bite.

New, larger, and enhanced seats are big features yielding a safe and comfortable ride regardless of the conditions. Plus, the middle, third seat provides ample room for an additional passenger as well. Glassed in cup holders, 90-degree tool holders on the deck, and much more, are all key features you would expect from the experts in building the finest boats at Skeeter.

The all-new oversized bilge area is larger, yielding more access to electronics, batteries, and more. The design makes it so easy for you to work on your boat as needed. Plus, equipped with a 12- inch jack plate, 8 foot Power Pole® Pro II, and the legendary performance of a Yamaha 250 outboard, the new Skeeter ZXR Series is poised for superior performance across virtually all waters to get you into the bite.

Descriptions, lists, and even a short walk-through video cannot come close to highlighting all of the incredible features included in the new Skeeter ZXR Series. You need to climb on board at your local Skeeter Boat Dealer and take a look for yourself! And once you do, you too will see why every committed bass angler loves Skeeter Boats and the all-new ZXR Series! And you will like yours too!

