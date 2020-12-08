A Jazzin’ Christmas at First Presbyterian Church, December 19

by

Date: December 19, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm

The 3rd annual “Have Pianos will Duel” concert presents ‘A Jazzin’ Christmas’ on December 19th at 4 PM. Music Director, Dr. Jacob Craig, will lead gifted music students through an intense workshop in the morning and perform Christmas standards spiced with a helping of jazz that evening. ‘A Jazzin’ Christmas’ promises to be the perfect holiday recipe. The concert will be held on December 19, 2020, at 4 PM at The First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, 520 Royal Palm Blvd.

The show is free, and a $10 donation is suggested. Seating is limited, so reservations are available at verovinofestival.com.

Venue

First Presbyterian Church

520 Royal Palm Blvd.

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Contact: 772 538 1181

Website: https://www.verovinofestival.com/