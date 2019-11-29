A Very Merry Ruckmas at Jaycee Beach Park, December 14

by

Date: December 14, 2019

Time: 8:30 am

You’ve been with us and raised $9,400.00 for veterans in Indian River County and you’ve helped us raise over 4.5 tons of supplies for the impoverished families here locally.

Now get ready for A Very Merry RuckMas!

That’s right! We are teaming up with Toys for Tots here in Indian River County to give less fortunate kids a Christmas they will never forget! Join us on December 14th as we take beachside Vero Beach by storm! We will ruck one mile, turn around and ruck back a mile. ON THE BEACH!!!! Prepare accordingly.

How to participate? Fill a rucksack/backpack full of new unwrapped toys, show up, ruck, and then drop the toys in the designated Toys for Tots location! All toys will be donated to families here located within Indian River County. Join us! Make a difference!

Toys 4 Tots does not accept stuffed toys or stuffed animals. All toys in unopened package will only be accepted!

Venue

Jaycee Beach Park

4200 Ocean Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Website: https://doyougivearuck.org/