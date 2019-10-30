All-new Tidewater 272 CC Adventure Custom

by

by Craig Lamb

Tried and proven Tidewater Adventure Series just got better with the all-new 272 CC Adventure Custom

Adventure Series is a center console lineup of models that offer comfortable, dry rides and the ability to add options to suit the needs of families and saltwater anglers. Whether you are looking for open water adventures or lazy days at the sandbar, the 272 Adventure Custom can do it all in style, performance, and functionality.

Tidewater Boats is known for designing boats for anglers and families, with serious features, using quality materials. Wrap luxury around a performance hull with tons of fishing room and you have the newest model, the 272 CC Adventure Custom.

Like the name implies, this customized Tidewater is loaded from bow to stern with standard features that include a side entry door, electric bow table, floor fish boxes, overboard discharge, and much more. The 272 CC Adventure Custom is a boat that is ready for a serious day fishing and/or family fun.

The 272 CC Adventure has an overall length of 27′ with a 9′ 8″ beam. The boat has a useable fuel capacity of 178 gallons and rates for a maximum of 500 horsepower. Dry weight is 5,500 pounds. Transom deadrise is 21.5,” and the midship gunwale depth is 35″, with a cockpit gunwale depth of 26.5″.

Composite construction (no wood), foam-filled hulls, cored decks, and gunwales plus much more quality design, materials and construction are extras that come with a Tidewater Boat.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a lifePLUS warranty (transferable), which includes a limited lifetime structural hull warranty, three-year bow to stern coverage, and 1-year protection on Gelcoat, blister, powder coat, aluminum, and upholstery.

Find out more about Tidewater Boats at tidewaterboats.com. You can see the models and even a digital brochure on the website.