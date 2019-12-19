All-new Tidewater Boats 2300 Custom Carolina Bay

by

By Craig Lamb

The tried and proven Tidewater Boats Carolina Bay lineup just got better with 2300 Custom Carolina Bay.

Tidewater Boats has produced three new models for the 2020 model year, and 2300 is set up to be a game-changer. Wrap luxury around a performance hull, and you have the newest model, 2300 Custom Carolina Bay.

This customized Tidewater is loaded from bow to stern with standard features that include two 30 gal. live wells, bow seating, comfort passenger console faceplate step, USB port charging system, and much more. This 23’6” single step-hull has a top speed of 57 mph.

2300 Custom Carolina Bay has an overall length of 23′ 6″ and an 8′ 8″ beam. The boat has a fuel capacity of 69 gallons and rates for a maximum of 300 horsepower. Dry weight is 3,300 pounds. Transom deadrise is 15,” and the boat drafts 14″ with a cockpit gunwale depth of 18.5″.

2300 comes standard with full recessed wrap around seating in the bow of the boat; this includes bow backrest and bolsters. Having this wrap around seating recessed in the bow is not only a comfort feature but also a safety feature. This is a feature that has been a staple to both the 2500 and 2700 Carolina Bay Boats. Most boat builders in the industry add cushions onto the bow casting deck — a very unsafe and uncomfortable way for the family to enjoy a boat ride.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a Lifetime Hull Warranty, three-year bow to stern, and one-year protection on Gelcoat, blister, powder coat, aluminum, and upholstery. This warranty is also transferrable.

Find out more about Tidewater Boats at tidewaterboats.com. You can see the models and even a digital brochure on the website. The website will also give you a chance to customize and price out your Tidewater!!

