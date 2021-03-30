Alumacraft Delivers the Ultimate On-the-Water Versatility

by

News from Sportsmanslifestyle.com

Tailor Your Alumacraft to Meet Your Needs

Every boater is different. From the waters you call home to the people you bring aboard, everyone has their own unique style. If you’re like me, you enjoy time-honored family traditions, and sharing your passion for the outdoors and fishing with those you love. You don’t go fishing to escape your life, you go fishing to live it. However, maybe your kids enjoy water skiing or your friends enjoy cruising just as much as you enjoy fishing and you need a little more versatility and customization in the perfect boat for you. That’s why I chose the Alumacraft Competitor FSX 185. This new Fish and Ski crossover boat is the latest addition to a product line that spans the past 75 years and is designed to make a boater like me, with even the most specific needs, happy.

Tailor Your Alumacraft to Meet Your Needs – Features for Anglers and the Whole Family

One thing I love most about my Alumacraft is that it has all of the fishing-specific features that I expect out of a brand that helps you Find Your Fishing Freedom. It has all of the rod storage I need to keep my gear within reach but secure enough for those occasional bumpy days on the lake. The rod storage is lockable, so I don’t have to take all my gear out of the boat every time I put my boat away. It also has a huge rear-center livewell that holds 22 gallons and offers easy access from both the center access panel and under the friction-hinged jump seat, so I can easily separate my catch from my bait. It includes a built-in cooler for snacks and drinks, a necessity for those longer trips or going out with the kids. The rear jump seats fold out of the way, giving me plenty of space on the rear deck for casting. It has a comfort mat, which is a nice touch, making it more comfortable when kneeling to pull in a fish or helping swimmers back into the boat.

Tailor Your Alumacraft to Meet Your Needs – Seating for Everyone

I opted for the FSX because I’m not the only one that uses my boat. On those truly perfect days, I love to take my whole family out on the lake. This is where the versatility of the boat really shines. There is plenty of seating for everyone and the design of the hull makes for a responsive and enjoyable experience. The Competitor FSX has a walk-through windshield and dual consoles to keep everyone dry in all weather conditions. There is an optional ski pylon stored on the starboard side and secured with clips that can be attached to the built-in base. Dropping the rear seats out of the way, the rear deck gives my kids easy access in and out of the water for skiing or swimming.

Tailor Your Alumacraft to Meet Your Needs – AlumaTrac

I don’t know about you, but I am a bit of a gear nut. I want everything to be easily within reach, whether I need pliers to pull out a stubborn hook or my tackle box nearby if I need to change from live bait to lures. One feature that makes me a fan of Alumacraft boats is the built-in AlumaTrac system. Around the gunnels of the boat is an aluminum track that perfectly fits AlumaTrac mounting brackets. Easy to install and adjust, these brackets can be locked into place in any location and can be fitted with a number of accessories like additional rod holders, a tool pouch, drink holders, and tackle boxes. This keeps all of my gear organized and accessible, so I don’t have to reach into compartments that may be filled with all of the necessary life jackets, fire extinguishers, and rain jackets.

Whether it’s a planned adventure or a spur-of-the-moment trip, fishing is more than the thrill of a great catch, it’s a way of life. Don’t let this season on the water be the ‘one that gets away.’ However, you use your boat, and wherever you call home when it is time to make that purchase, pick the boat that meets ALL of your needs. Remember, you don’t need to compromise on comfort or capabilities. There is a boat that fits almost every boating style. Take a look at the Competitor FSX from Alumacraft.

Learn more about the incredible models, options, and durability of Alumacraft boats today by visiting www.alumacraft.com. Don’t forget to follow Alumacraft on their Facebook and Instagram profiles and subscribe to the Alumacraft YouTube channel.