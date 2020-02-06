AMERICA’S BOATING CLUB OFFERS ADDITIONAL WORLD-WIDE TRAVEL SAFETY BENEFITS TO MEMBERS

by

World’s Largest Boating Organization Partners With DAN Boater

United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club announced today it has partnered with DAN Boater to offer a greater array of services and travel safety benefits to its current members. New and renewing members now have the option to add DAN Boater benefits to their membership at a discounted annual rate of $25.00.

“An America’s Boating Club membership does have its privileges,” said Gary Cheney, chief commander, United States Power Squadrons. “We’re very excited to partner with another like-minded organization to offer our members even more benefits. Now, members can receive access to DAN Boater’s leading world-wide safety and travel benefits, to complement our top-of-the-line boaters’ education; as well as the comradery, social activities and community service of the world’s premier boating club. The whole is more than the sum of the parts when you become members of America’s Boating Club and DAN Boater – and at an incredible discounted rate!”

“DAN Boater’s new partnership with America’s Boating Club provides tremendous opportunities for both organizations,” said William Ziefle, President and CEO of DAN Boater. “We share the same goal of educating boaters and improving safety. With 40 years of experience handling medical emergencies around the world, we are confident that DAN Boater will be a valuable asset for America’s Boating Club members.”

For over a hundred years, America’s Boating Club has provided unsurpassed boating safety and education. Offering classes For Boaters, By Boaters® in boat handling, navigation, boat maintenance, weather and related subjects, America’s Boating Club serves as a community with activities for all types of recreational boaters. With over 25,000 members organized into 341 local squadrons across the country, America’s Boating Club is comprised of families who contribute to their communities by promoting safe boating through education.

Since its inception in 1980, DAN has handled more than 10,000 emergency medical evacuations, fielded over 100,000 emergency calls and spent more than 300,000 medical resource hours on duty. DAN Boater is committed to helping recreational boaters in need of medical emergency assistance and continues to promote good travel health and safety practices through research, education and traveler assistance services.

To learn more about America’s Boating Club, benefits, local events with your squadron, boating classes, community outreach and social gatherings with members sharing your passion for boating, please visit americasboatingclub.org. Join their social media accounts, Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter and keep up with the latest news! Plus, for more information about DAN Boater membership, visit danboater.org/membership.html.

