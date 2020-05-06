ANNOUNCING NEW SEA CHASER WEBSITE!

by

We are proud to unveil the new seachaser.com website for the entire line of Sea Chaser boats! Start exploring today!

The new Sea Chaser website beautifully showcases our entire line of 2020 models, including the state-of-the-art HFC Bluewater Series, HFC Walkthrough Windshield Dual Console Series, popular HFC Series, LX Bay Series and Sea Skiff.

On each model page, find comprehensive boat information, such as standard features and benefits, upgrade options and deck layout. Each model page also showcases an interactive hull color selection tool to help you design your ideal boat.

The website is also full of new boat photography and features a cool new homepage video.

Elsewhere on seachaser.com is our Boat Show page, which lists all upcoming shows where you can find Sea Chaser, as well as our News & Events and About pages for everything Sea Chaser Nation.

Finding a Sea Chaser dealer is easier than ever on our new Find a Dealer page. Simply enter your zip code and to find your nearest dealer and directions!

Start exploring the new seachaser.com today!