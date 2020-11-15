Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot Against Poverty 5K, November 26

by

Date: November 26, 2020

Time: 6:00 am

The wildly popular Thanksgiving Day Trot Against Poverty 5K sponsored by George E. Warren Corporation is back for its 13th year. This year, registrants have the options of attending in person at Riverside Park in Vero Beach or virtually anywhere. The in person version is a professionally-timed race for runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities. Trot is more than a healthy start to your holiday…it’s also an unforgettable way to give back while you give thanks!

The goal of this community-based event is to raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit United Against Poverty, whose mission is to inspire and empower people living in poverty to lift themselves and their families to economic self-sufficiency.

Venue

Riverside Park, Vero Beach

3280 Riverside Park Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Contact: 772-770-0740 x 204

Website: http://www.trotagainstpoverty.org/