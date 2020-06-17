Artomé Expands to Open a New Store on Shopify!

by

New frame “Collections” from Artome are perfect for your most precious memories

By Amy Lignor

The name Artomé is already synonymous with high quality, unique, creative frames and continues to be the chosen partner of schools across America to create that perfect frame for school art shows for over 13 years. Artomé has earned their stellar reputation for being a reliable, dependable, innovative, and now produces several new “ Collections” of frames available online .

Now with Artome’s expansion, all consumers are being offered these brand-new frame collections that are perfect for gifts, enhancing your home or highlighting your lifestyle in the highest quality and affordable frames Artome is known for creating. Special, unique, and original, the number of models, colors, and varieties available will meet anyone’s gift-giving needs with specific “themes” and “collections.” Whether you are celebrating a birthday, honoring a retiring mentor, hunting for the most illustrious frame in which to place your new college degree on the wall, there is an Artomé frame to fit any special occasion or need.

The new Artomé Store on Shopify offers a number of frames and collections, including the remarkable collections: Heartfelt, Lifestyle, and College Graduation Frames .

When it comes to the “Heartfelt” collection, these frames are the perfect gift for your best friend, spouse, or that special person in your life can be found in this fantastic collection—choosing one of these heartfelt gifts to perfectly showcase the “greatest moments” of life and is a great pleasure to give as well as receive.

Do you have a new “College Grad” in your house? The College Graduation frames are beautiful, professional quality and affordable frames to showcase the ultimate accolade students have worked so hard to receive. Perfect for diplomas or certificates, Artomé has created the most popular framing options that look great in any home or office setting. You can easily and affordably memorialize this huge event in an original Artomé frame by heading to their store on Shopify and choosing which size and style works best for you.

In the “Lifestyle” collection, you have a wealth of frames to choose from that are truly imaginative. Selecting one of these allows you to capture in time your favorite activity, school event, vacation spot, or even the passion you have for a particular sport. If you love to scuba dive, choose the “Scuba” frame. The categories of “Lifestyle” frames are virtually endless, and not only will you have a memory ensconced on the wall, but also a true work of art to compliment any room in the house.