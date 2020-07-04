Artomé Frames Represent a Truly “Heartfelt” Gift

by

By Amy Lignor

No one can argue the fact that, throughout the roller-coaster called life, the one thing you can always hang onto is memories, and the new “ Heartfelt” Collection from Artome is the perfect way to preserve a special time in someone’s life!

The “Heartfelt” Collection captures the people, pictures, and locations with meaningful sentiment for every one of those special people who are a part of your world. Even greater fun, however, comes from placing those awesome memories in a fantastic frame and hanging it on the wall to enjoy those “greatest moments” each and every day.

The “Heartfelt” collection is one of the popular Artomé frame collections that are now able to purchase at the Artome Collections on Shopif y . The minute you look at them, you will be amazed at the beauty, colors, and models available. Whether you’re hunting for that perfect gift to give to your “BFF”; or tracking down a special present to offer your favorite retiring teacher, or trying to find something really unforgettable to give a family member who has always supported you, there is a “Heartfelt” frame that fits your needs perfectly. The collection name says it all!

Because these moments are so important, and a gift like this so unique, it’s no surprise that the stellar minds behind Artomé – a company that has supported the creative genius in schools across America for over 13 years – has found a way to create and bring truly “Heartfelt” frames into reality.

Artomé built their illustrious name by being an outstanding partner for schools when it comes to providing the highest quality professional frames for school Art shows across the country for over 13 years. Now, by expanding their business, all consumers are given an open door to selecting and purchasing a brand new, unique, affordable, and high-quality frame with the introduction of the “Heartfelt Collection” in addition to several new collections for 2020.