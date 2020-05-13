Artomé: New Options for your 2020-21 School Art Show-Book NOW!

by

Schedule your in-school Art Show with the option of switching to an Online Art Show if necessary

During these uncertain times, we know schools are adjusting to lots of different possibilities. Trust that Artome is doing the same. We know that displaying student artwork is still a critical element to Art Education and that fundraising will be as important as ever. That’s why Artome is preparing for any circumstance with a program we’ll be rolling, Artome Online.

The Show Must Go ON!

Artome is actively booking dates for their popular School Art Shows and fund-raising program for current and new schools. We plan to work with schools as we always have, creating a wonderful on-site Art Show Experience. In the event of any uncertainty, we’ll be able to deliver your Art Show as a Virtual Experience. Art Shows can and must continue to be a big part of overall Art education, as students learn so much by displaying, critiquing, and sharing their work. Dates are filling up fast, so contacting the company immediately to book a school art show is a must.

We recognize that times are a little different, but we expect that this new option will allow Art Teachers to better plan during these uncertain times. We want to help YOU! More specifics about this fantastic program are coming shortly. For more information, please email info@artome.com to register for upcoming details. Artome is committed to being a critical resource to Art Teachers and the communities they serve. The Artome Team looks forward to planning your experience for next year!

It is easy to get started! Choose several dates that would work well for your school, then contact Artomé with these options, and the company will make arrangements for your own unique show to be held or contact infor@artome.com about the coming “New Online Art Show” program. It is as simple as that! Artomé always looks forward to working with you to plan your event, but because dates are filling up fast, make sure to contact them soon.