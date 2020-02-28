by

Artome successfully assists School Art Program Fundraising

By Amy Lignor

Art teachers need an established partner as they work hard to educate students about the importance of art, creativity and expand art programs in their schools. The perfect collaborator is Artome, a company that provides an avenue for art teachers to meet these goals. Artome provides a great avenue for a “turnkey” approach for art teachers to create art, have it framed for students and conduct a school art show with proceeds assisting the art teachers to raise additional funds.

In fact, the Artome program has been so successful, art teachers across the country are posting videos so that everyone can view the amazing fundraisers they’ve held with Artomé’s help. Recently, one of the first STEAM magnet schools in Florida shared a video about their “2019 Winter Showcase.”

Art Teachers Share their success story partnering with Artome

Sanders Memorial Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes is a center for design and innovation, and their art show is the fantastic way they advocate for their Art program. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, which encompasses a curriculum that allows the “stars” of tomorrow to shine. With five years of successful Artome Art Shows and the benefit of fundraising behind them, this latest showcase was filled with brand new things that both engaged and excited. The art and music departments collaborated, enhancing the event with a music performance line-up to go with the gallery of over 800 works of art.

“Bringing together our families through music and art is a great way to enhance participation and show off the students’ talents in so many ways,” said the school’s spokesperson. And that’s precisely what they did. This was the first-ever “interactive” show the school put on. With Artomé’s help, students played videos in front of the artwork before the show using green screen technology. Besides, the parents were able to download an app to turn their child’s art into augmented reality. This not only brought the artwork to “life” but also increased the value of the pieces. Students used interactive qualities within their artwork, as well. Placing their own self-image “in” the piece, they used their work to communicate something personal – to tell a story and even create movement within the piece – allowing them to reveal their own unique personality. And it is because of these successful shows that Sanders was able to purchase iPads for all their students, along with the many other art supplies needed.

Because Artomé manufactures every frame, cuts every mat, and frames every piece of art in their manufacturing facility, the company is able to pass on low costs to every school so proceeds from student sales to family and friends of the students at the school only function can be used to benefit the students. By giving every student an original, professionally framed piece of artwork for the show, the school is also provided with marketing supplies to spread the word about the event. Artomé both sets up the Art Gallery and breaks it down. Every aspect of a school’s art show is “turnkey.”

Artome Process

Tag: Learn more about the Artome Process today!

If you are an art teacher, teacher, member of the PTA of school administrator, check out Artome today to learn all about the Artome Process, Best Practices, explore the Artomé gallery, and even schedule your first show. Partnering with Artomé for your next event will allow you to raise funds for your Art program and keep your students elated.

Please visit ARTOME.COM today! Check out their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Link In accounts as well and keep up with the greatest news, show ideas and more