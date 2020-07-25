Artomé Transforms Your Images into Works of Art with the New Collage Collection

by

by Amy Lignor

A perfect way to display images from your favorite events, vacations, family, friends, and more!

By opening a new store on Shopify, the creative team of Artomé has expanded their incredible product line of frames, including the all-new “ Collage Collection ” that everyone can enjoy.

Artomé built their glowing reputation by helping and partnering with schools across America to raise money and support the creative minds of art students with frames for in-school art shows. For over 13 years now, Artomé has been at the very top of the list when schools need to have a dependable, reliable, and professional partner to help put on an amazing school Art Show.

Now, with Artome’s new path of having a brand new store on Shopify, consumers who want nothing more than to place those perfect pictures of life, happiness, family fun, vacations, and more, are able to frame them in their new stunning frame collections.

The Artome “Collage Collection” of frames are specifically designed for individuals who have a specific “group” of pictures that they wish to place on the wall together to tell a story about the most wonderful times of their lives.

These are the ones to choose from when you have the incredible idea of focusing on a series of photos that depict vacations, events, and more. You can capture the people you love, as well as the locations you’ve traveled to in several ways.

Amidst the choices, you can pick a stunning 3 Opening Collage Frame created to place three 3½x5″ photos. With a frame size that’s 8×14, the collage frames can be hung either portrait or landscape. You can choose a black or white frame and mat, with the frame being 1.25″ wood and matboards that are always acid-free. These eye-catching frames come in a variety of other sizes, as well. The 8 Opening Collage Frame is 16×22 and holds eight 4×6 photos; a 4 Opening Collage Frame is ready for your stunning 3.5×5″ photos; a 7 Opening Collage Frame, and more.

The frames are professionally designed and affordable. You can build collages of memories that genuinely look like pieces of art all around you. And with the beauty of the frames themselves, your room décor is automatically enhanced with the addition of Artomé’s products hanging on your walls.

Check out the new Artomé store on Shopify. After making that perfect purchase, make sure to also subscribe on the site. Promotions, sales, and information on brand new frames will be sent to your email so that you’re always “in the know” when it comes to these creative products. Don’t wait! Head to https://Artoméstore.com/ today and get those collage projects started!