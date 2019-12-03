Become a Member of America’s Boating Club® today and Join the Fun!

by

By Amy Lignor

Great opportunities for everyone that loves the boating lifestyle!

Spending time on the water with family and friends is more than fun; it is a passion and lifestyle boaters share together. America’s Boating Club ® shares this passion and lifestyle. Committed to enhancing boater’s experience on the water, education opportunities, building camaraderie among members on and off the water with great social events, America’s Boating Club is a fantastic organization every boater should join.

Outstanding Member Benefits and Lots of Fun too!

For Boaters, By Boaters®, America ‘s Boating Club caters to people who have a passion for being on the water and has been doing so for more than a century. With over 25,000 members and growing, America’s Boating Club provides boating education opportunities, including boating safety, navigation, and maintenance, to enhance your skills on the water. Instruction is educational and fun, so your entire family can participate regardless of your boating preference or experience level.

With 340 clubs located across the U.S., America’s Boating Club offers a wealth of opportunities for local educational opportunities at a club near you. As a member of your local club, you will become a part of the scheduled boating events, social gatherings, plus a ton of other activities with like-minded boaters than share your love and passion for the boating lifestyle. There are many events on the water, within your community, and off the water events as well.

By coming aboard, your options to enjoy membership benefits are virtually unlimited. You can choose to receive hands-on, on-the-water training, plus the ability to work and speak with experienced boaters while gaining local knowledge set up through planned excursions, and so much more! There are year-round activities, such as organizing environmental cleanups, entertainment events, and simply the ability to spend time together while building a community of boaters.

As a member of America’s Boating Club and your local club, you and your family will make lasting connections, friends, and memories as you spend time together pursuing your favorite pastime on and off the water.

It’s easy to join!

America’s Boating Club offers a wealth of opportunities that are fun and educational, as well as a wealth of other activities! There is not a better time to join than now.

Recently, Americas Boating Club has “launched” their brand-new streamlined website to help boaters explore all of the member benefits, program resources, and educational opportunities plus, enjoy everything from travel discounts to select benefits, on-the-water fun to community involvement, and even subscriptions to industry magazines.

The new America’s Boating Club website is a completely updated look with easy navigation for future and current members to “dive” right in to learn about the organization, membership benefits, resources, programs, and much more. With just a click, you can explore all the great support, fun, educational opportunities, and massive benefits of becoming a member. Plus, the all-new website is also available in English and Spanish.

With more than 340 local clubs located across the U.S., America’s Boating Club offers a wealth of information, fun, and, most importantly, the opportunity to meet other boating enthusiasts that share your passion for the on the water lifestyle.

You name it, America’s Boating Club provides it!

Check out how to join and become a member today. Please visit americasboatingclub.org and learn how you can become involved in your local boating squadron. Plus, join America’s Boating Clubs, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Sail Angle to keep up with the latest news, fun, and more from America’s Boating Club.

