Beehive The 60’s Musical at Riverside Theatre, Opens October 29

October 29 – November 17, 2019
An exuberant jukebox celebration of the rockin’ women who made the 60’s memorable, Beehive transports audiences on a musical journey showcasing some of the ladies who made the era’s music so special. From Leslie Gore to Janis Joplin, from the Shirelles to the Supremes, from Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, the show features over forty classic chart-toppers that will have audiences dancing in the aisles reliving one of music’s greatest decades.
Presenting Sponsors Kathleen A. Blagg and the Donald F. Kelley Trust
