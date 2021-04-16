Bill Lowen wins Tennessee Bassmaster Tournament

by

By Sam Rutherford

For Bill Lowen, a dream finally came true after 15 years of trying. Lowen won the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament at Pickwick Lake in Alabama, its $102,000 first-place cash award, and a coveted blue trophy signifying his win at the highest level of professional bass fishing.

Lowen is competing in his 15th season on the tour, having competed 10 times in the Bassmaster Classic world championship of bass fishing and amassing over $1 million in earnings. Several bridesmaids finishes later, and he finally won an Elite Series event.

“I have waited, worked so hard for this, more for my family than myself, as they have been beside me every step of the way,” he said. “They get up before daylight, see me off for the day, and are there at the weigh-in to cheer me on, regardless of the outcome.”

The win came with its share of challenges. Practice for Elite Series events begins on Sunday, concludes on Wednesday, and the competition days run from Thursday through Sunday.

At Pickwick Lake, the tournament stretched until the following Tuesday, creating a mental and physical endurance test, with the weather changing the fishing conditions daily and even hourly, to put the anglers to the ultimate test.

Multiple severe storm systems pushed through northern Alabama on the eve of the competition, spawning tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and heavy rains. B.A.S.S. officials postponed the Thursday start of the event due to winds gusting up to 30 mph in the interest of angler safety. Then, the Tennessee River reached the flood stage, also spreading muddy water across the lake. The tournament ended with the river below flood stage. The competition finally began on Saturday, after conditions stabilized for safer boating and more productive angling.

On Tuesday morning, Lowen caught a game-winning largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, that boosted his winning weight to 83 pounds, 5 ounces, over the four-day event. In the Elite Series competition, the anglers are allowed to keep their best 5 bass of the day to weigh and then be released alive.

Lowen’s game-changing kicker bit around 10:30 a.m., when he skipped his black and blue Signature Series 3/8-ounce Lure Parts Online jig with a chunk trailer under a dock near Kogers Island. He initially snagged a piece of submerged cover, but then his line tightened.

Lowen described that emotional catch: “There were so many feelings going through my head. You could hear me screaming and hollering, and that’s not me. But that’s 14 years of excitement built up for this day. It all came out.”

Lowen also credited his Xpress Boat and Yamaha Outboard for his win, specifically the engine’s Super High Output (SHO) technology, which adds displacement and power in a lighter weight package.

“I’ve been running this setup for 15 years, and The In-Bank Exhaust System exits downward through the center of the “V” rather than on the exterior side, said Lowen. “It creates more power and torque and also results in a more compact shape, which is key for my XPress X21.”

Fuel economy is another benefit praised by Lowen.

“I use less throttle and get comparable speed as I did when having to run at full throttle, he added. “That means better fuel economy at the end of the day.”

Lowen’s next goal is to win a world championship title at the 51sst Bassmaster Classic set for June on Lake Ray Roberts, near Fort Worth. In the meantime, he’ll compete in the full slate of Elite Series events, with the next at the Sabine River in mid-April.

