Boating Safety Services Offered by America’s Boating Club

Improving your boating experience has been the cornerstone of United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club since their founding in 1914. As the largest non-profit boating organization in the United States, the 30,000 members and 350 local squadrons or clubs are committed to spreading the message of responsible boating through education.

Millions of boaters have received training through the Squadron’s expansive catalog of courses, but there’s more than just classes. America’s Boating Club offers Vessel Safety Checks, Cooperative Charting, Port Captains, SERAT, MMSI, and other services for the growing number of boaters out on the water.

Yearly Vessel Safety Checks (VSCs) are offered by trained members across the country. Provided for free to any boater with no consequence if your boat doesn’t pass, you will confirm the presence of all legally required equipment and learn about recommended equipment and maintenance. Schedule a VSC before you are stopped and inspected by local authorities.

Cooperative Charting has been NOAA’s way to “crowdsource” nautical chart information, long before anyone ever heard of crowdsourcing. America’s Boating Club members take nautical reporting seriously and supply vital information through firsthand accounts as a public service. Cooperative Charting has been called the most effective-user participation program in the federal services, correcting nautical charts and Coast Pilot publications.

Each local of Squadron or Club has a Port Captain with an extensive knowledge of the area’s local waters. Port Captains are longstanding members who have taken many of the courses and have years of experience on the water. They can provide you with local information, reliable advice and introduce you to other members.

Unfortunately, many fire and police departments around the country cannot allocate sufficient resources to water-based emergencies. America’s Boating Club recognized a need and offered to fill it. The Squadron Emergency Response Assistance Teams (SERAT) furnish boats captained by extremely skilled boaters in times of need to assist local first responders.

Do you have a Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI)? America’s Boating Club provides registration at no cost. Your nine-digit MMSI number is assigned to your marine radio and is unique to your vessel. The number is registered in the U.S. Coast Guard’s national distress database for use in emergency situations. This service could save your life, and it’s easy to do — register by following the “Safety Matters” link at americasboatingclub.org.

These are important safety services, but the most impactful way America’s Boating Club improves boater safety is through education, offering a wide range of courses designed to meet the varying needs of every boater, with new courses and course updates added all the time. Even the most experienced boaters will learn something new. From short seminars to comprehensively advanced classes, you will become a more confident boater no matter what topics you choose. If you choose, take what you’ve learned and help America’s Boating Club teach others about boating safety. Members take responsibility to their neighbors seriously sharing skills and knowledge, whether volunteering at a community event or doing a vessel safety check. Answer the call and become a better and more responsible boater with America’s Boating Club!

Visit America’s Boating Club today to Learn more; https://goo.gl/CsGQbL

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com