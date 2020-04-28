by

Check out this great video from Sea Chaser Boats!

A genuinely unique beast, the new Sea Chaser 35 HFC Bluewater Series, has an entirely new hull design created specifically for big water fun. With a beautiful open deck, roomy swim platform, easy access side entry door, large center console with electric flushing head, Corian countertop with a sink and shower combo, the new Sea Chaser 35 HFC Bluewater Series can handle lofty offshore waters with ease!

Bolder, Bigger Bluewater Series! Explore the 35 HFC Bluewater Center Console today!

The 35 HFC comes with a Simrad electronics package, complete with digital switches, a premium sound system with stereo speakers, powder-coated T-top with RGB LED lighting, molded-in electronics box, rod holders, optional outriggers and more standard features than any other competitive boat in the industry. Check out all the great features of the Sea Chaser 35 HFC Center Console today and take a minute to view this great video with family and friends too!

For families that love the adventure of the big blue water, Sea Chaser Boats has created a great center console to meet every family member’s specific needs and desires for a great day on the water! Check out the Sea Chaser 35 HFC Center Console and the complete Bluewater Series of models today. Start chasing your dreams with a Sea Chaser Boats Dealer nearest you! Please visit Sea-Chaser.com and join Sea Chaser Boats Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account’s to keep up with the latest news and posts today! Watch all the Sea Chaser and Carolina Skiff Videos: Click Here.

Check out more great features about Sea Chaser and Carolina Skiff, including Bolder, Bigger Bluewater Series! 35 HFC Bluewater Center Console!on our Outdoors Section: Click Here