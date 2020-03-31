Bolder, Bigger Bluewater Series from Sea Chaser Boats!

by

Check out this great video highlighting the 30 HFC Bluewater Center Console!

THE HFC Bluewater Series is the new flagship line of Sea Chaser by Carolina Skiff LLC. The Sea Chaser 30 HFC Bluewater Series is not a boat to be missed! Check out this great video highlighting the 30 HFC Bluewater Center Console in action!

Sea Chaser Boats 30 HFC Bluewater Center Console is perfect for families who love the blue water!

Bigger than its 27 HFC sibling, the 30 HFC comes complete with a premium sound system with stereo speakers, easy access side entry door, a spacious deck for optimum comfort, and a step in the bathroom with flushable electric head, freshwater shower plus a whole lot more! In fact, Sea Chaser Boats 30 HFC Bluewater Center Console is loaded with more standard features than most competitors’ boats in the category.

Additionally, the HFC Bluewater Series includes an overabundance of standard features, such as a windlass anchor system, cabinets with Corian countertops, fold-down lounge seats, bright LED deck lighting, deluxe Captain’s chairs, and in-floor storage box, large bait wells and so more!

Check out all the great features of the Sea Chaser 30 HFC Center Console today and take a minute to view this great video with family and friends too!

For families that love the adventure of the big blue water, Sea Chaser Boats has created a great center console to meet every family member’s specific needs and desires for a great day on the water! Check out the Sea Chaser 30 HFC Center Console and the complete Bluewater Series of models today. Start chasing your dreams with a Sea Chaser Boats Dealer nearest you! Please visit Sea-Chaser .com and join Sea Chaser Boats Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account’s to keep up with the latest news and posts today! Love videos? Check out the Sea Chaser Boats and Carolina Skiff videos at Carolina Skiff’s YouTube Channel!