Book the Perfect Turkey Hunting Trip at the Gray Ghost Plantation in Georgia

By Amy Lignor

Time is moving fast. Now is the moment to sit down and make plans to take that unforgettable early spring turkey hunt in the great state of Georgia.

Not only does the Gray Ghost Plantation offer deer hunting at its best, but their quality hunts for both quail and turkey are a “must do” for any hunter. From March through May, this 1200 acre plantation provides an atmosphere that will have all hunters craving the outdoors. Catering to individuals, as well as families and corporate groups, Gray Ghost is embedded within the rolling hills of Georgia, where hardwood bottoms and swamps are located throughout.

One of the few Georgia plantations offering affordable rates, the Gray Ghost lodge is very comfortable and brings all the outside world necessities—from satellite HDTV to wireless internet to all the other comforts found in a hotel—inside its walls for your convenience. Being a family-owned and operated hunting outfitter, you may come in as a hunting guest, but you will most definitely leave as a friend. As you eat the home-cooked meals, the Gray Ghost guides will provide you with all the assistance you need to make your hunt a successful one.

It’s important to note that when it comes to the ultimate turkey hunt, this area of Georgia gives you a high percentage rate of harvesting a good wild turkey. Booking the three-day turkey hunting package (lodging included) brings with it a skilled guide and everything you will need to turkey hunt. Georgia is one of the most popular states to turkey hunt in, so the guides you receive are true professionals who know exactly how to put that prized gobbler in your hands.

At Gray Ghost Plantation they make sure your hunt is a success in many ways, such as choosing to hunt a maximum of only eight hunters on all those acres at one time. You are also provided with a property map to better familiarize yourself with the terrain you will be hunting. Gray Ghost is known to offer some of the finest turkey hunting in the southeast United States because the turkey population is strictly managed, and the food plots are of the highest quality to attract a large number of prime turkeys at all times.

Hunts are set up either for the hunters who want to sit in blinds or stalk and locate the turkeys with that knowledgeable guide. Although spring turkey hunts are normally on weekends, Gray Ghost can also alter this in order to fit your schedule, and a local taxidermist is provided on site in order to mount your trophy birds if you choose to do so.

In the end, all of these benefits come together perfectly so that you and your family will want to do nothing more than head back to the Gray Ghost Plantation…as soon as deer season begins.

For more information and to see the in-depth packages, prices, and lodging available, head to http://www.grayghostplantation.com/georgia-turkey-hunting.html and book your unforgettable Georgia Turkey Hunt today.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com